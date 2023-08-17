Pakistani police arrest 129 Muslims after mob attacks Christian churches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pakistani police arrest 129 Muslims after mob attacks Christian churches

By Press Association
Youngsters look at a church vandalised by an angry Muslim mob in Jaranwala near Faisalabad, Pakistan (K M Chaudary/AP)
Police arrested more than 100 Muslims in overnight raids from an area in eastern Pakistan where a Muslim mob attacked churches and homes of minority Christians, prompting authorities to summon troops to restore order, officials said on Thursday.

The attack by the mob was prompted by the alleged desecration of the Koran by a Christian man.

There were no casualties as Christians living in a residential area in the city of Jaranwala in the Faisalabad district moved to safer places following one of the country’s most deadly attacks against Christians.

Police officers examine a church vandalised by angry Muslim mob following allegations that a Christian man had desecrated the Koran (K.M. Chaudary/AP)

Christians slowly returned to their homes Thursday, only to see the destruction of at least one church that was burned.

Four other churches were also damaged and two dozen homes were torched or badly damaged during the riots.

Speaking outside her home, which had been torched, Shazia Amjad said: “We were sitting at home when suddenly we heard that a mob is coming and it is burning homes and attacking churches.”

She told The Associated Press that the rioters burned household items and furniture. Some of her possessions were stolen as she moved to a safer place with her family, she added.

Mrs Amjad said the rioters sprinkled petrol to burn homes in their area and they stole jewellery and other things. Other Christians described similar ordeals and expressed bewilderment.

An angry mob throw stones toward a police officer during clashes in Jaranwala near Faisalabad, Pakistan (Muhammad Shafqat/AP)

Local Christians consoled each other outside their damaged homes, as many women wept and cried over the destruction. Those whose homes were burned had no idea where to go or what to do now.

On Wednesday, Khalid Mukhtar, a local priest, said that most Christians living in the area had fled to safer places.

“Even my house was burned,” he said, adding that he believes most of Jaranwala’s 17 churches had been attacked.

Delegations of Muslim clerics arrived in Jaranwala to help calm the situation, as troops and police patrolled the area.

Local authorities have shut schools and offices and banned rallies for a week to prevent more violence.

The violence drew nationwide condemnation, with caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar ordering police to ensure the rioters are arrested.

The mob burnt churches and damaged several homes (KM Chaudary/AP)

On Thursday, Rizwan Khan, the regional police chief, said 129 suspects had been arrested and the situation was under control.

The violence erupted after some Muslims living in the area claimed they had seen a local Christian, Raja Amir, and his friend tearing out pages from a Koran, throwing them on the ground and writing insulting remarks on other pages.

Police say they are trying to arrest Mr Amir to determine whether he desecrated Islam’s holy book.

According to Mr Khan, the mob quickly gathered and began attacking multiple churches and several Christian homes.

The rioters also attacked the offices of a city administrator on Wednesday but police intervened, firing into the air and wielding batons to disperse rioters with the help of Muslim clerics and elders.

There were no casualties reported as many Christians fled their homes (K.M. Chaudary/AP)

Videos and photos posted on social media show an angry mob descending upon a church, throwing pieces of bricks and burning them.

In another video, four other churches are attacked, their windows broken as attackers throw furniture out and set it on fire.

In yet another video, a man is seen climbing to the roof of the church and removing the steel cross after repeatedly hitting it with a hammer as the crowd down on the road cheered him on.

The violence drew condemnation from various domestic and international human rights groups.

Troops were called in and 129 Muslims were arrested following the violence (K.M. Chaudary/AP)

Amnesty International called for repealing the country’s blasphemy laws.

Under the country’s blasphemy laws, anyone found guilty of insulting Islam or Islamic religious figures can be sentenced to death.

While authorities have yet to carry out a death sentence for blasphemy, often just the accusation can cause riots and incite mobs to violence, lynching and killings.

Domestic and international human rights groups say blasphemy allegations have often been used to intimidate religious minorities in Pakistan and settle personal scores.