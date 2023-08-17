Large ice chunk falls from sky and damages house in US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Large ice chunk falls from sky and damages house in US

By Press Association
Pieces of ice gathered after a chunk of ice crashed on to the roof of a house in Shirley, Massachusetts (Jeff Ilg via AP)

A large ice chunk fell from the sky and hit a house in the US state of Massachusetts, damaging the roof of the home, the homeowner has said.

Jeff Ilg said he and his wife, Amelia Rainville, suspect the ice fell off a plane travelling to Boston Logan International Airport.

Neither the couple nor their two children were hurt when the ice chunk, which Mr Ilg said was initially estimated to be 15 to 20 pounds (six to nine kilograms), hit the roof on Sunday night.

“We heard an explosion, basically,” he said on Thursday.

Damage to a house in Shirley, Massachusetts, where a chunk of ice landed on the roof (Jeff Ilg via AP)

“The loudest pop, bang I’ve ever heard.”

Then they heard debris rolling down the roof on to a lower roof, he said.

Initially it was thought the house was struck by lightning.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating.

The couple ran upstairs to check on their children, who were sound asleep despite the noise.

They then ran around the house to see what happened and then outside where Mr Ilg said he saw a giant partial block of ice on the back step, and debris scattered around the back garden and on the roof.

“I had no idea what this was,” he said.

Mr Ilg grabbed a torch and started looking for damage but could not see any at first.

Damage to the inside of the roof of a house in Shirley, Massachusetts, where a chunk of ice landed on the roof (Amelia Rainville via AP)

His wife called the police and then he spotted a hole in the roof.

He ran up to the attic to see if there was a hole.

“Sure enough it was in there and it was big,” Mr Ilg said.

The impact on the outside was about 18 inches to two feet (45 to 60 centimetres) in diameter, he said, but the damage to the inside was bigger.

Mr Ilg and his wife collected 10 pounds (four kilograms) of ice in bags but there was plenty more to collect, he said.