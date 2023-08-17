Hacker claims Bolsonaro asked him to hack into voting system ahead of 2022 vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hacker claims Bolsonaro asked him to hack into voting system ahead of 2022 vote

By Press Association
Brazilâ€™s former president Jair Bolsonaro (Eraldo Peres/AP)
A Brazilian hacker has claimed at a congressional hearing that then-president Jair Bolsonaro wanted him to hack into the country’s electronic voting system to expose its alleged weaknesses ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

Walter Delgatti Neto did not provide any evidence for his claim to the parliamentary commission of inquiry.

But his detailed evidence raises new allegations against the former far-right leader, who is being investigated for his role in the January 8 riots in the capital city Brasilia.

Delgatti told legislators he met in person with Mr Bolsonaro on August 10 2022 for between 90 minutes and two hours at the presidential residence.

He said he told the leader he could not hack into the electronic voting system because it was not connected to the internet.

The Associated Press asked for comment from Mr Bolsonaro’s lawyers, but they had not responded.

Mr Bolsonaro has denied any wrongdoing.

Mr Bolsonaro’s political nemesis, leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, won the October 30 2022 election with just 50.9% of the votes.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva
Delgatti said Mr Bolsonaro wanted the attempted hack to show voters that Brazil’s voting system was not reliable.

He said that after he explained why he could not hack into the electoral system, the Bolsonaro campaign asked him to tamper with a borrowed voting machine to make it appear, less than a month before the election’s first round, that the machine had been successfully hacked and results could be compromised.

The fraudulent hack was to be shared with news media, Delgatti said, but it was cancelled.

When the conversation got too technical, Delgatti said, Mr Bolsonaro referred him to the Ministry of Defence, which the president had told to prepare a report listing potential weaknesses in the voting system for the body that supervises elections.

Delgatti said he met with Ministry of Defence technical experts to discuss the electronic voting system on five occasions.

The first time, he said, was right after meeting with Mr Bolsonaro, when he was driven from the presidential residence to the Ministry of Defence, entering through the back entrance.

Mr Bolsonaro long stoked belief among his hardcore supporters that the nation’s electronic voting system was prone to fraud, though he never presented any evidence.

In June, a panel of judges concluded that Mr Bolsonaro abused his power to cast unfounded doubts on the country’s electronic voting system and barred him from running for office again until 2030.

Delgatti, who rose to fame in 2019 for leaking messages from several prosecutors involved in an anti-corruption probe that put dozens of top politicians and businessmen behind bars, told the commission that he spoke to Mr Bolsonaro one more time, over the phone.

During the call, he said, Mr Bolsonaro told him the phone of Supreme Court justice Alexandre de Moraes had been tapped and asked him to claim ownership of the tapping in case authorities investigated the case.

Jair Bolsonaro
Mr de Moraes, who at one point also led the top electoral court that supervised the election, was a recurring target of Mr Bolsonaro and his supporters.

They argued that Mr de Moraes and the rest of the court were biased against Mr Bolsonaro and favoured his main opponent, Mr Lula.

Delgatti said Mr Bolsonaro promised him a presidential pardon in case he ended up being investigated for his actions.

During Thursday’s hearing, Mr Bolsonaro’s allies in the commission questioned Delgatti’s credibility.

In 2015, Delgatti was jailed for lying about being a federal police investigator.

Two years later, he was investigated for allegedly forging documents, which he denies.

Several people have also accused him of embezzlement – allegations that resurfaced during Thursday’s hearing.

In Brazil, witnesses caught lying before a parliamentary commission of inquiry – more commonly known under its Portuguese acronym CPI – can be imprisoned, according to Luis Claudio Araujo, a law professor at Ibmec University in Rio de Janeiro.

Members of parliamentary commissions have the power to investigate, but also pass on information to prosecutors and federal police, Prof Araujo said.

The congressional hearing adds to the numerous legal headaches facing Mr Bolsonaro for activities during his term in office.

Federal police earlier this month alleged that Mr Bolsonaro received cash from the nearly 70,000 dollar (£55,000) sale of two luxury watches he received as gifts from Saudi Arabia while in office.

Officers raided the homes and offices of several people purportedly involved in the case, including a four-star army general.

Mr Bolsonaro has denied any wrongdoing involving the gifts.