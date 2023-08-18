Chinaâ€™s Evergrande asks court to approve debt plan and rejects bankruptcy claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Chinaâ€™s Evergrande asks court to approve debt plan and rejects bankruptcy claims

By Press Association
Evergrande denies claims that it has filed for bankruptcy (Mickey Lee/Alamy/PA)
Evergrande denies claims that it has filed for bankruptcy (Mickey Lee/Alamy/PA)

A giant Chinese real estate developer that is struggling to avoid defaulting on 340-billion-dollar debt (£267 billion) said it is asking a US court to approve a restructuring plan for foreign bondholders and rejected claims that it has filed for bankruptcy.

Evergrande Group’s mountain of debt prompted fears in 2021 of a possible default that might send shockwaves through the global financial system.

China’s government has tried to reassure investors that its problems are contained and that lending markets will be kept functioning.

Thursday’s request under Chapter 15 of the US bankruptcy code is “a normal step in the overseas restructuring procedure and doesn’t involve bankruptcy filings”, the company said in a statement.

Evergrande Group debts are estimated to be more than £250 billion (Irina Velichkina /Alamy/PA)

It cited unspecified “media reports” and said it was clarifying the situation.

The company said it negotiated a restructuring with investors in its US dollar-denominated bonds under the legal systems of Hong Kong and the British Virgin islands, but needs approval from a bankruptcy court in New York because they are governed by New York state law.

Evergrande ran short of cash after Beijing tightened controls on corporate debt the ruling Communist Party worries is dangerously high in 2020.

Some other developers collapsed, leaving half-finished apartment blocks standing empty.

Evergrande said it had more assets than debt but had trouble turning slow-selling real estate into cash to repay creditors.