Former Austrian leader charged with giving false evidence to an inquiry

By Press Association
Former Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigned in October 2021 to defuse a political crisis (Kirsty Oâ€™Connor/PA)
Austria’s former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has been charged with making false statements to a parliamentary inquiry into a scandal that brought down his first government, prosecutors said on Friday.

An indictment against Mr Kurz, his former chief of staff, Bernhard Bonelli, and another unidentified person was filed at the state court in Vienna, the prosecutors’ office that investigates corruption cases said in a statement.

The court said Mr Kurz will go on trial on October 18.

The charges result from an investigation that was launched in 2021, when Mr Kurz was still chancellor.

It centres on his testimony to a parliamentary probe that focused on alleged corruption in his first government, a coalition with the far-right Freedom Party, which collapsed in 2019.

Mr Kurz pulled the plug on that government after a video surfaced showing the vice chancellor and Freedom Party leader at the time, Heinz-Christian Strache, appearing to offer favours to a purported Russian investor.

In the corruption case, Mr Kurz is accused of giving false evidence regarding his role in the setting up of a holding company, OeBAG, which administers the state’s role in some companies.

Mr Kurz has denied wrongdoing, a stance he reiterated in a series of posts on Twitter that anticipated the charges.

He wrote: “The allegations are false and we are looking forward to the truth finally coming to light and the accusations also turning out to be unfounded in court.”

Former Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz has denied the claims (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

He said it was “unsurprising” that prosecutors had decided to file charges “despite 30 exonerating witness statements”.

A few months after the collapse of his first government, Mr Kurz returned to power in a new coalition with the environmentalist Greens in early 2020.

However, he resigned as chancellor in October 2021 to defuse a political crisis triggered by prosecutors’ announcement that he was one of the targets of a second investigation into suspected bribery and breach of trust.

The Greens had demanded his replacement and Mr Kurz denies any wrongdoing in that case too.

In the second case, Mr Kurz and his close associates were accused of trying to secure his rise to the leadership of his party and the country with the help of manipulated polls and friendly media reports financed with public money.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said the charges were an opportunity to ‘clear this up'(Heinz-Peter Bader/AP)

Mr Kurz became the leader of his Austrian People’s Party and then chancellor in 2017, when he was only 31.

A few weeks after he quit as chancellor, Mr Kurz announced that he was leaving politics altogether.

Karl Nehammer then became chancellor and leader of the People’s Party.

Austria’s next national election is due next year and recent polls have shown the Freedom Party in the lead.

News of the indictment broke as Mr Nehammer was holding a news conference in Salzburg with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Asked about the news, Mr Nehammer replied: “If that is the case, then there is finally the possibility to clear this up now.”