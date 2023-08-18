US, Japan and South Korea open summit to bolster Pacific security

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

US, Japan and South Korea open summit to bolster Pacific security

By Press Association
South Koreaâ€™s President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, US President Joe Biden and Japanâ€™s prime minister Fumio Kishida (Andrew Harnik/AP)
South Koreaâ€™s President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, US President Joe Biden and Japanâ€™s prime minister Fumio Kishida (Andrew Harnik/AP)

US President Joe Biden opened a historic summit with Japan and South Korea at Camp David on Friday, focused on strengthening security and economic ties at a time of increasing concerns about North Korea’s persistent nuclear threats and China’s provocations in the Pacific.

“Our countries are stronger and the world will be safer as we stand together, and I know this is a belief that all three share,” Mr Biden said at the start of the meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida at the presidential retreat in Maryland in the US.

Addressing the men at what he called the first standalone summit of the three nations, Mr Biden said: “I want to thank you both for your political courage that brought you here.”

Mr Yoon said as they appeared before reporters that “today will be remembered as a historic day, where we established a firm institutional basis and commitments to the trilateral partnership”.

Camp David Summit
The summit is being held at Camp David (Andrew Harnik/AP)

And Mr Kishida said before the private talks that “the fact that we, the three leaders, have got together in this way, I believe means that we are indeed making a new history as of today. The international community is at a turning point in history”.

The US, Japan and South Korea have agreed to a new security pledge committing the three countries to consult with each other in the event of a security crisis or threat in the Pacific.

Details about the new “duty to consult” commitment emerged as the summit got under way.

Before the three-way talks, Mr Biden separately met Mr Yoon and then Mr Kishida. The visitors’ remarks were translated into English as they spoke to reporters.

The agreement is one of several joint efforts that they were expected to announce at the day-long summit.

“Suffice it to say, this is a big deal,” Mr Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Friday shortly before the start of the summit.

“It is a historic event, and it sets the conditions for a more peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, and a stronger and more secure United States of America.”

Even before the summit began, it drew harsh public criticism from the Chinese government.

“The international community has its own judgment as to who is creating contradictions and increasing tensions,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters on Friday.

“Attempts to form various exclusive groups and cliques and to bring bloc confrontation into the Asia-Pacific region are unpopular and will definitely spark vigilance and opposition in the countries of the region,” Mr Wang said.

But Mr Sullivan said: “It’s explicitly not a Nato for the Pacific.

“This partnership is not against anyone, it is for something. It is for a vision of the Indo-Pacific that is free, open, secure and prosperous.”

The “duty to consult” pledge is intended to acknowledge that the three countries share “fundamentally interlinked security environments” and that a threat to one of the nations is “a threat to all”, according to a senior Biden administration official.

The summit is the first Mr Biden has held during his presidency at Camp David.

The three leaders are also expected to detail in their summit communique plans to invest in technology for a three-way crisis hotline and offer an update on progress the countries have made on sharing early-warning data on missile launches by North Korea.