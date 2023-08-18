Shia LaBeouf to make stage debut in production of Henry Johnson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shia LaBeouf to make stage debut in production of Henry Johnson

By Press Association
Shia LaBeouf (Alamy/PA)
Shia LaBeouf is set to make his stage debut in Pulitzer Prize-winner David Mamet’s world premiere play, Henry Johnson.

The US actor will appear in the production at the Electric Lodge in Venice, California, from September, alongside Broadway’s Evan Jongkeit in the show’s titular role.

Directed by Marja-Lewis Ryan, Henry Johnson follows the plight of a man after an act of compassion upends his life.

In a statement LaBeouf said he was “incredibly grateful” for the opportunity to work with Mamet on the “compelling story”.

“His talent and creativity are unparalleled, and it is truly an honor to collaborate with arguably our greatest living playwright,” he said.

“Henry Johnson is a unique and compelling story. It has not only inspired me but has also pushed me to grow as a performer.

“Marja’s guidance and mentorship have been invaluable, and I am grateful for the knowledge and wisdom Evan has shared with me.

“Working with these artists has deepened my appreciation for the power of storytelling. I am immensely thankful for the chance to learn from and build with them.”

The show will open on September 1 and run until September 24.

LaBeouf is known for films including Holes, Fury, The Peanut Butter Falcon, and the Transformers franchise.

He has been somewhat absent from the Hollywood limelight after allegations of assault and sexual battery were brought against him by his former partner, musician FKA Twigs.

Shia LaBeouf denied ‘each and every allegation’ made by his former partner (Alamy/PA)

The British singer, whose legal name is Tahliah Barnett, filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles in December 2019 alleging that LaBeouf was a danger to women.

The 33-year-old from Cheltenham alleged the actor once slammed her into a car, tried to strangle her and knowingly gave her an unspecified sexually transmitted disease.

LaBeouf denied “each and every allegation” made by his former partner.