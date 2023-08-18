Shia LaBeouf to make stage debut in production of Henry Johnson

Shia LaBeouf is set to make his stage debut in Pulitzer Prize-winner David Mamet’s world premiere play, Henry Johnson.

The US actor will appear in the production at the Electric Lodge in Venice, California, from September, alongside Broadway’s Evan Jongkeit in the show’s titular role.

Directed by Marja-Lewis Ryan, Henry Johnson follows the plight of a man after an act of compassion upends his life.

In a statement LaBeouf said he was “incredibly grateful” for the opportunity to work with Mamet on the “compelling story”.

“His talent and creativity are unparalleled, and it is truly an honor to collaborate with arguably our greatest living playwright,” he said.

“Henry Johnson is a unique and compelling story. It has not only inspired me but has also pushed me to grow as a performer.

“Marja’s guidance and mentorship have been invaluable, and I am grateful for the knowledge and wisdom Evan has shared with me.

“Working with these artists has deepened my appreciation for the power of storytelling. I am immensely thankful for the chance to learn from and build with them.”

The show will open on September 1 and run until September 24.

LaBeouf is known for films including Holes, Fury, The Peanut Butter Falcon, and the Transformers franchise.

He has been somewhat absent from the Hollywood limelight after allegations of assault and sexual battery were brought against him by his former partner, musician FKA Twigs.

Shia LaBeouf denied ‘each and every allegation’ made by his former partner (Alamy/PA)

The British singer, whose legal name is Tahliah Barnett, filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles in December 2019 alleging that LaBeouf was a danger to women.

The 33-year-old from Cheltenham alleged the actor once slammed her into a car, tried to strangle her and knowingly gave her an unspecified sexually transmitted disease.

LaBeouf denied “each and every allegation” made by his former partner.