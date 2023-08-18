Michael Jackson sexual abuse lawsuits revived by appeals court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Jackson sexual abuse lawsuits revived by appeals court

By Press Association
Michael Jackson in 2005 (Aaron Lambert/The Santa Maria Times via AP, Pool)
Michael Jackson in 2005 (Aaron Lambert/The Santa Maria Times via AP, Pool)

A California appeals court has revived lawsuits from two men who allege Michael Jackson sexually abused them for years when they were boys.

A three-judge panel from California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal found that the lawsuits of Wade Robson and James Safechuck should not have been dismissed by a lower court, and that the men can validly claim that the two Jackson-owned corporations that were named as defendants in the cases had a responsibility to protect them.

A new California law that temporarily broadened the scope of sexual abuse cases enabled the appeals court to restore them.

It is the second time the lawsuits – brought by Mr Robson in 2013 and Mr Safechuck the following year – have been brought back after dismissal.

Wade Robson in 2019
Wade Robson in 2019 (Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)

The two men became more widely known for telling their stories in the 2019 HBO documentary Leaving Neverland.

A judge who dismissed the suits in 2021 found that the corporations, MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures, could not be expected to function like the Boy Scouts or a church where a child in their care could expect their protection.

Mr Jackson, who died in 2009, was the sole owner and only shareholder in the companies.

The higher court judges disagreed, writing that “a corporation that facilitates the sexual abuse of children by one of its employees is not excused from an affirmative duty to protect those children merely because it is solely owned by the perpetrator of the abuse”.

They added that “it would be perverse to find no duty based on the corporate defendant having only one shareholder. And so we reverse the judgments entered for the corporations”.

In July, Jackson estate attorney Jonathan Steinsapir said that the men’s allegations were unproven and untrue, but apart from that it does not make sense that employees would be legally required to stop the behaviour of their boss.

“It would require low-level employees to confront their supervisor and call them paedophiles,” Mr Steinsapir said.

Holly Boyer, a lawyer for Mr Robson and Mr Safechuck, countered that the boys “were left alone in this lion’s den by the defendant’s employees. An affirmative duty to protect and to warn is correct”.

James Safechuck in 2019
James Safechuck in 2019 (Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)

Mr Steinsapir said evidence that has been gathered in the cases, which have not reached trial, showed that the parents had no expectation of Mr Jackson’s employees to act as monitors.

He said a deposition from Mr Robson’s mother showed she did not even know the corporations existed when she first brought her seven-year-old son into the pop star’s presence.

“They were not looking to Michael Jackson’s companies for protection from Michael Jackson,” Mr Steinsapir said.

Mr Robson, now a 40-year-old choreographer, met Mr Jackson when he was five years old.

He went on to appear in three Jackson music videos.

His lawsuit alleged that Mr Jackson molested him over a seven-year period.

Mr Safechuck, now 45, said in his suit that he was nine when he met Mr Jackson while filming a Pepsi advert.

He alleged Mr Jackson called him often and lavished him with gifts before moving on to sexually abusing him.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they were victims of sexual abuse.

But Mr Robson and Mr Safechuck have come forward and approved of the use of their identities.

The men’s lawsuits had already bounced back from a 2017 dismissal.

Mr Jackson’s personal estate – the assets he left after his death – was thrown out as a defendant in 2015.

The Jackson estate has adamantly and repeatedly denied that Mr Jackson abused either of the boys, and has emphasised that Mr Robson gave evidence at Mr Jackson’s 2005 criminal trial, where Mr Jackson was acquitted, that he had not been abused, and Mr Safechuck said the same to authorities.

The men’s cases were combined for oral argument and may also be tried together.