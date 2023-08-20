Zelensky vows retaliation for attack that killed seven and wounded dozens more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Zelensky vows retaliation for attack that killed seven and wounded dozens more

By Press Association
A Russian attack caused damage in Chernihiv, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
A Russian attack caused damage in Chernihiv, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed a stern retaliation to the Russian missile strike in the centre of the northern city of Chernihiv that killed seven people and wounded more than 100 others.

“I am sure our soldiers will respond to Russia for this terrorist attack. Respond tangibly,” Mr Zelensky said in a video address published in the early hours of Sunday at the end of a visit to Sweden, his first foreign trip since attending a Nato summit in Lithuania last month.

He named a six-year-old girl, Sofia, as among the dead in the attack and confirmed that the wounded included 15 children.

The governor of the Chernihiv region, Vyacheslav Chaus, said on Sunday that the total number of people wounded had risen to 148.

Further east, Russian forces shelled the city of Kupiansk on Sunday morning, seriously wounding a man, according to Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Meanwhile, in Russia, five people were wounded when a Ukrainian drone hit a train station in the city of Kursk, regional governor Roman Starovoit said on Sunday. Kursk is the capital of the western region of the same name, which borders Ukraine.

Firefighters near damaged buildings in Chernihiv, Ukraine
Firefighters near damaged buildings in Chernihiv, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

According to Mr Starovoit, the drone crashed into the roof of the railway station building, with a fire subsequently breaking out on the roof.

Russian air defences jammed a drone flying towards Moscow early Sunday causing it to crash. Russia’s Defence Ministry called it “an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack”.

Moscow’s Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports briefly suspended flights, but no victims or damage were reported.

Damaged buildings in Chernihiv
The Russian attack damaged buildings in Chernihiv (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Ukrainian authorities, which generally avoid commenting on attacks on Russian soil, did not say whether it launched the attacks. Drone strikes on the Russian border regions are a fairly regular occurrence.

Drone attacks deeper inside Russian territory have been on the rise since a drone was destroyed over the Kremlin in early May. Successful strikes have exposed the vulnerabilities of Moscow’s air defence systems.