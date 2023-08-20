Pep Guardiola praises Phil Foden’s versatility as Manchester City win again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pep Guardiola praises Phil Foden’s versatility as Manchester City win again

By Press Association
Phil Foden (right) shone as Manchester City beat Newcastle (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola hailed the impact of Phil Foden after champions Manchester City continued their winning Premier League start with a hard-fought victory over Newcastle.

Julian Alvarez scored the only goal of a tight game at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday but it was Foden who claimed most of the plaudits as City registered a club-record 17th successive home victory.

England midfielder Foden teed up Alvarez’s 31st-minute strike during a lively display in which he looked more than capable of filling the playmaking void created by injury to Kevin De Bruyne.

Pep Guardiola
City manager Guardiola was impressed by Foden’s display (Nick Potts/PA)

“I’ve said many times, Phil can play in all the positions up front,” said City manager Guardiola.

“He has an incredible ability between the lines. The way he turns and attacks the last lines – it is one of the best I have seen.

“Every control, he knows exactly what is the goal. He doesn’t need two or three touches to get in the right position to attack the goal. In just one touch he is attacking.

“Managers adapt skills to the players we have, or the problems we have right now. Phil, I know how good he is in that position, how good he is as a striker or left wing or wing. I am happy because I have the feeling he is coming back.

“Still we are not at our best, we still have to make a step, but that is completely normal in this type of period.

“Here the biggest difference is the team showed to me, and showed to the Premier League, we are ready to try it again.”

Coming off the back of their European Super Cup triumph in midweek, the treble winners were not at their most dynamic.

Yet with Foden at the heart of their attack, they repeatedly troubled Newcastle while successfully stifling the visitors’ threat.

The result punctured some of Newcastle’s buoyancy after a bright start to the season but manager Eddie Howe emphasised the positives.

Howe said: “They controlled it but you have to give them credit. They are a top team and that’s why they win so much.

“It’s disappointing not to get anything from the game but we’ll reflect and analyse and there’s so much to take from the game.

“We go into another one against Liverpool, which will be similar, and there’s lots to take into that match.”