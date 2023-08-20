US filmmaker Paul Feig says ‘LGBTQ+ intolerance has to end’ after friend killed

Hollywood director Paul Feig said “intolerance” of the LGBTQ+ community “has to end” after his friend and business owner was shot and killed following a dispute over a rainbow Pride flag displayed outside her store, according to US authorities.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials said Laura Ann Carleton, 66, was pronounced dead at her Mag Pi clothing store in Cedar Glen, California, after they were called to reports of a shooting on Friday evening.

It is understood Ms Carleton was not a member of the LGBT+ community, but spent time advocating for the cause and was defending the Pride flags placed in front of her shop on the night of the fatal shooting.

A statement from the Sheriff’s department said: “Through further investigation, detectives learned the suspect made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store before shooting Carleton.”

The unidentified suspect had fled the scene armed with a shotgun, but was later fatally shot after a confrontation with officers, authorities said.

On Sunday, Bridesmaids director Feig paid tribute to his “wonderful friend” Ms Carlton, who preferred to be called “Lauri”, sharing a picture of the pair relaxing by a lake drinking wine on Instagram.

The 60-year-old said: “We are all devastated for her husband Bort and her family and the LGBTQ+ community, for whom Lauri was such a true ally.

“Her alleged murderer was later shot and killed by the San Bernardino police and so no longer poses a threat to the community.

“But this intolerance has to end.

“Anyone using hateful language against the LGBTQ+ community has to realise their words matter, that their words can inspire violence against innocent loving people.

“Let’s all keep moving forward with tolerance and love. Let’s not let Lauri’s tragic death be in vain.”

Meanwhile, comedian and actress Bridget Everett, 51, also paid tribute to her late friend.

She said: “In the past, when someone took down her flag or vandalised it, she’d put up another one.

“The last time I saw Lauri was, oddly enough, at Lake Arrowhead pride both in the parade and then at a party.

“All that anti-LGBTQ rhetoric has a price. And now, Lauri’s husband Bort, her daughters, friends and community are devastated. And for what?”

Ms Carleton had been married to her husband for 28 years and is the mother of a “blended family of nine children”, according to Mag Pi website.