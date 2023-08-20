US filmmaker Paul Feig says ‘LGBTQ+ intolerance has to end’ after friend killed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US filmmaker Paul Feig says ‘LGBTQ+ intolerance has to end’ after friend killed

By Press Association
Film director Paul Feig paid tribute to Lauri Carleton (Suzan Moore/PA)
Film director Paul Feig paid tribute to Lauri Carleton (Suzan Moore/PA)

Hollywood director Paul Feig said “intolerance” of the LGBTQ+ community “has to end” after his friend and business owner was shot and killed following a dispute over a rainbow Pride flag displayed outside her store, according to US authorities.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials said Laura Ann Carleton, 66, was pronounced dead at her Mag Pi clothing store in Cedar Glen, California, after they were called to reports of a shooting on Friday evening.

It is understood Ms Carleton was not a member of the LGBT+ community, but spent time advocating for the cause and was defending the Pride flags placed in front of her shop on the night of the fatal shooting.

A statement from the Sheriff’s department said: “Through further investigation, detectives learned the suspect made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store before shooting Carleton.”

The unidentified suspect had fled the scene armed with a shotgun, but was later fatally shot after a confrontation with officers, authorities said.

On Sunday, Bridesmaids director Feig paid tribute to his “wonderful friend” Ms Carlton, who preferred to be called “Lauri”, sharing a picture of the pair relaxing by a lake drinking wine on Instagram.

The 60-year-old said: “We are all devastated for her husband Bort and her family and the LGBTQ+ community, for whom Lauri was such a true ally.

“Her alleged murderer was later shot and killed by the San Bernardino police and so no longer poses a threat to the community.

“But this intolerance has to end.

“Anyone using hateful language against the LGBTQ+ community has to realise their words matter, that their words can inspire violence against innocent loving people.

“Let’s all keep moving forward with tolerance and love. Let’s not let Lauri’s tragic death be in vain.”

Meanwhile, comedian and actress Bridget Everett, 51, also paid tribute to her late friend.

She said: “In the past, when someone took down her flag or vandalised it, she’d put up another one.

“The last time I saw Lauri was, oddly enough, at Lake Arrowhead pride both in the parade and then at a party.

“All that anti-LGBTQ rhetoric has a price. And now, Lauri’s husband Bort, her daughters, friends and community are devastated. And for what?”

Ms Carleton had been married to her husband for 28 years and is the mother of a “blended family of nine children”, according to Mag Pi website.