Caretaker host talks of ‘sense of wrong’ as Tubridy RTE show rebranded

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Caretaker host talks of ‘sense of wrong’ as Tubridy RTE show rebranded

By Press Association
Ryan Tubridy was RTE’s highest-paid presenter (Niall Carson/PA)
Ryan Tubridy was RTE’s highest-paid presenter (Niall Carson/PA)

One of the hosts who has replaced ousted RTE star Ryan Tubridy has said “there is a sense of wrong” as his former radio show returned to air under new branding.

Tubridy had been off air since June 22 following a scandal regarding the national broadcaster under-declaring his fees.

On Thursday, new RTE director-general Kevin Bakhurst announced there were currently no plans for Tubridy to return to the programme because trust had “broken down” in negotiations.

The announcement followed a dispute which arose in relation to how RTE had revised his published earnings for 2020/21.

Tubridy, who was previously RTE’s highest-paid presenter, said in a statement that the figures published originally, which were lower and did not include fees for a controversial commercial arrangement, were correct.

Mr Bakhurst said negotiations at the time would have seen Tubridy, 50, returning to his radio show and start a new podcast from September.

But the director-general pulled the plug on the talks in response to the contentious statement, saying the presenter was not accepting his portion of blame over the matter.

RTE director-general Kevin Bakhurst
RTE director-general Kevin Bakhurst said there were no plans for Ryan Tubridy to return to the programme (Cillian Sherlock/PA)

Oliver Callan, who has been one of the presenters regularly filling in on The Ryan Tubridy Show during the controversy, opened a new programme in the time slot by addressing the dispute.

Speaking on Monday, Callan said of Tubridy: “There is a sense of wrong that he won’t be heard here again.”

The new Nine O’Clock Show now fills the same 9am to 10am slot and the old theme tune has been replaced.

In his opening monologue, Callan paid tribute to Tubridy by referencing his personal interests and memorable moments in his broadcasting career.

But he also highlighted the widening controversy which has engulfed the national broadcaster and exposed issues with financial governance at RTE.

Callan said: “There’s a bit of a lesson, I think, as well, on graciously and humbly accepting second chances when they’re being offered to you.

“And, in the heel of the hunt, he’s not a hated figure. He’s not cancelled, he has opportunities aplenty, and we sincerely wish him well.

“He will be back because there is a home always for Ryan’s experience and his mischief, and that Jiminy Cricket personality hopped up on jelly babies or whether he’s swearing at Fanta bottles, doing dodgy Jimmy Stewart impressions – terrible karaoke at times – and the whole history of Holy Moley mugs, worshipping JFK and Morse and history of course, elbow patches and puns.

“He had a brilliant career here and he was a hugely encouraging figure for those of us who passed through his Late Late Show living room over the years.

“So we’re sorry and sad to see him go, just as we’re sorry and sad to see the harm that’s been done towards RTE by all of the scandals, and there should be a reckoning for all of those behind all of it.

“The payments, the golden handshakes, the musical, the junkets – every last flip-flop.”

Callan described himself as a “caretaker” for the radio slow as the full-time host of the Nine O’Clock Show has yet to be decided.

“We’re off now into the unknown, this sort of period of the in-between begins,” he concluded.