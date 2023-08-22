Joe Biden says US government will help Maui ‘for as long as it takes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Biden says US government will help Maui ‘for as long as it takes’

By Press Association
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with community members impacted by the Maui wildfires at Lahaina Civic Center (Evan Vucci, AP)
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with community members impacted by the Maui wildfires at Lahaina Civic Center (Evan Vucci, AP)

US President Joe Biden has told survivors of Hawaii’s wildfires the nation “grieves with you” and promised the federal government will help “for as long as it takes” to recover.

Mr Biden arrived in Maui on Monday, 13 days after fire ravaged the western part of the island, killing at least 115 people.

Standing near a severely burned 150-year-old banyan tree, the president acknowledged the “overwhelming” devastation but said that Maui would persevere through the tragedy.

“Today it’s burned but it’s still standing,” Mr Biden said of the tree. “The tree survived for a reason. I believe it’s a very powerful symbol of what we can and will do to get through this crisis.”

APTOPIX Hawaii Fires
Crosses honouring victims killed in a wildfire are posted along the Lahaina Bypass (Jae C. Hong, AP)

Mr Biden and first lady Jill Biden got a close-up look at the devastation, seeing block after block of hollowed out homes and other structures, charred cars, singed trees and piles of debris as his motorcade wound through Lahaina.

They spent most of their time in the historic town of 13,000 people which was virtually destroyed by the flames.

The Bidens lingered briefly on the tarmac after arriving at Kahului Airport where they were greeted by Hawaii governor Josh Green, his wife Jaime Green and members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation.

The president and first lady embraced each of their greeters before they boarded the Marine One helicopter for an aerial tour of the damage.

The Bidens also met with first responders and members of the community and were briefed by state and local officials about the ongoing response.

They also participated in a blessing of his visit by island elders. They had interrupted a weeklong vacation in the Lake Tahoe area to visit Lahaina.

Biden
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Air Force One after visiting the site of the devastating Maui wildfires and the ongoing recovery efforts (Evan Vucci, AP)

Earlier on Monday, the White House announced Mr Biden has named Bob Fenton, a regional leader at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to be the chief federal response co-ordinator for the Maui wildfires, overseeing the long-term recovery.

“We’re going to rebuild the way the people of Maui want to rebuild,” said Mr Biden, adding that his administration would focus on respecting sacred lands, cultures and traditions.

Dozens gathered on the streets of Lahaina to watch Mr Biden’s motorcade wind its way through the community. Some greeted the president enthusiastically, but others appeared to be waving their middle fingers at the motorcade.

Other island residents held up signs urging Biden “to listen to the people of Lahaina” and to send more aid.

Biden
People watch as the motorcade carrying President Joe Biden to visit areas devastated by the Maui wildfires passes by in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Evan Vucci, AP)

During a community event at Lahaina’s civic centre, Mr Biden praised the “remarkable resilience” he said he saw during his few hours in the community.

The president also spoke, as he often does when addressing communities touched by tragedy, of understanding the personal weight of devastating loss and the slow and painful process of recovering.

Mr Biden’s first wife, Neilia, and their 1-year-old daughter, Naomi, died in a car accident in 1972. He lost an adult son, Beau, to brain cancer in 2015.

“When things look the most bleak, that’s when we need faith,” said Mr Biden, who spent 70 minutes after his remarks speaking with community members.