Home News World

Kerry Washington and Martin Sheen speak at rally for Hollywood strikers

By Press Association
Kerry Washington delivered a speech at the rally (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Kerry Washington and Martin Sheen have delivered rousing speeches at a rally for striking Hollywood actors and writers.

“We are here because we know that unions matter,” said Washington, who played a political fixer in drama series Scandal. “Not only do we have solidarity within our union, we have solidarity between our unions, because we are workers.”

The rally outside Disney Studios in Burbank, California, coming more than a month into a strike by Hollywood actors and more than three months into a strike by screenwriters, was meant to highlight their alliance with the industry’s other guilds and the nation’s other unions, including the Teamsters and the AFL-CIO.

Actors Kerry Washington and Joshua Malina at the Day of Solidarity union rally
“The audacity of these studios to say they can’t afford to pay their workers after they make billions in profits is utterly ridiculous,” Los Angeles County Federation of Labour President Yvonne Wheeler told the crowd. She added a dig at Disney’s CEO, who has become a target of strikers. “But despite their money, they can’t buy this kind of solidarity. Tell Bob Iger that.”

Sheen, who played the president for seven seasons on The West Wing, was joined by most of the show’s main cast members on the stage as he emphasised the toll being taken as the strikes stretch out.

“Clearly this union has found something worth fighting for, and it is very costly,” Sheen said. “If this were not so we would be left to question its value.”

Martin Sheen speaking at the rally
Washington also sought to highlight that high-profile guild members like her were once actors who struggled to find work and make a living, as the vast majority of members still are. She ran through the issues at the heart of both strikes, including compensation and studios and streaming services using artificial intelligence in place of actors and writers.

“We deserve to be able to be paid a fair wage. We deserve to have access to healthcare. We deserve to be free from machines pretending to be us,” Washington said. “The dream of being working artist, the dream of making a living doing what we want to do, should not be impossible.”

The alliance of studios, streaming services and production companies that are the opposition in the strikes says it offered fair contracts to both unions before talks broke off that included unprecedented updates in pay and protections against AI.

Talks have restarted between the studios and writers, who went on strike on May 2, though progress has been slow. There have been no negotiations with actors since they went on strike on July 14.