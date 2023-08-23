Trump’s presence will be felt at presidential debate in his absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Trump’s presence will be felt at presidential debate in his absence

By Press Association
A Donald Trump supporter stands near the Fiserv Forum as set up continues for the upcoming Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee (Morry Gash, AP)
A Donald Trump supporter stands near the Fiserv Forum as set up continues for the upcoming Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee (Morry Gash, AP)

Donald Trump will be a central figure at the first Republican presidential primary debate on Wednesday – even though he is not taking part.

The remaining eight candidates hoping to take on President Joe Biden in the November 2024 election will confront each other in person for the first time in Milwaukee, hosted by Fox News.

They will likely face pressure to articulate how they would differ in style and substance from Mr Trump, who holds a commanding early lead in the polls.

That could be a delicate task, forcing candidates to decide how closely to align themselves with the former president’s most outlandish positions, including his lies about widespread fraud during the 2020 election.

Election 2024 Debate How to Watch
Top row from left, senator Tim Scott, governor Ron DeSantis, former governor Nikki Haley, and Vivek Ramaswamy, bottom row from left, former governor Chris Christie, former vice president Mike Pence, Governor Doug Burgum and Governor Asa Hutchinson (AP Photo)

With less than five months until the Iowa caucuses jumpstart the GOP presidential nomination process, the debate is a critical opportunity for lower-polling candidates to introduce themselves to millions of voters.

The pressure is perhaps greatest for Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who announced his campaign in May to great fanfare but has struggled to gain traction and is fighting to maintain his distant second-place status.

“It’s really important for the whole crowd and an opportunity for them to connect,” said former Maryland Republican governor Larry Hogan, who passed on a run of his own. The stakes, he said, are highest for Mr DeSantis.

“It’s really do or die for him, make or break,” he said. “Finally time to show that he’s a capable candidate. And if he doesn’t, I think this could be the end.”

The debate will also include South Carolina senator Tim Scott, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, former vice president Mike Pence and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson.

Georgia Election Indictment Trump Attacks
FILE – Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump  (Charlie Neibergall, AP)

The primetime event will unfold at a moment of reckoning for the Republican Party.

Mr Trump is the prohibitive early frontrunner in the race, raising serious questions about whether the party will have much of a competitive primary.

The former president’s vulnerabilities in a general election are clear, particularly in the wake of four criminal indictments charging him with hoarding classified documents, conspiring to overturn the 2020 election and making hush money payments to a porn actress and other women.

The debate will take place a day before Mr Trump is set to travel to Georgia to be booked on criminal charges.

His standing in the primary has only increased as the charges have mounted, leaving the GOP on track — barring a stunning realignment — to nominate a candidate who would enter the race against Mr Biden in a potentially weak position.

Polling this month from The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research found 64% of Americans are unlikely to support Trump if he is the GOP nominee, including 53% who say they would definitely not support him and 11% who say they would probably not support him in November 2024.