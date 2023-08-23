Hong Kong government granted appeal over court refusal to ban protest song

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hong Kong government granted appeal over court refusal to ban protest song

By Press Association
The Hong Kong government has been given the green light to appeal over a court’s refusal to ban a protest song (Vincent Yu/AP)
The Hong Kong government has been given the green light to appeal over a court’s refusal to ban a protest song, after government lawyers cited national security concerns.

Glory To Hong Kong was often sung by demonstrators during months of anti-government protests in 2019. It was later mistakenly played as the city’s anthem at international sporting events.

The court’s decision in July not to ban the song was a setback for Hong Kong leaders seeking to crack down on dissent.

Government lawyers sought an appeal, arguing that if the executive authority considered a measure necessary the court should allow it, unless it considered it will have no effect.

The lawyers’ arguments raised concerns over Hong Kong’s judicial independence, which was promised to be keep intact after the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

On Wednesday, Judge Anthony Chan granted the government permission to appeal against his previous ruling, but insisted the grant of an interlocutory injunction banning the song is a matter for the court to decide.

The government went to court in June after Google resisted pressure to display China’s national anthem as the top result in searches for the city’s anthem instead of Glory To Hong Kong.

Critics have warned that granting the request to prohibit the broadcast or distribution of the song would add to a decline in civil liberties since Beijing launched a crackdown following the 2019 protests.

They said granting the court order might disrupt the operations of tech giants and hurt the city’s appeal as a business centre.

The proposed ban would target anyone who uses the song to advocate for the separation of Hong Kong from China.

The government is also seeking to ban any actions using the song to incite others to commit secession and insult the national anthem, including online.