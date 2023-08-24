Iran and Saudi Arabia among six nations set to join Brics economic bloc

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Iran and Saudi Arabia among six nations set to join Brics economic bloc

By Press Association
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during a plenary session of the 2023 Brics Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa (Alet Pretorius/Pool Photo via AP)
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during a plenary session of the 2023 Brics Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa (Alet Pretorius/Pool Photo via AP)

Iran and Saudi Arabia are among six nations invited to join the Brics bloc of developing economies.

The United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Egypt and Ethiopia are also set to join the bloc from 2024.

The announcement was made at the Brics summit in Johannesburg by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose country is the current Brics chair.

Brics is currently made up of the emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Brics summit via video link, in Johannesburg, South Africa
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Brics summit via video link in Johannesburg, South Africa (Alet Pretorius/Pool Photo via AP)

Those five members agreed at this week’s summit to expand the bloc.

It is the second time that Brics has decided to expand.

The bloc was formed in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India and China.

South Africa was added in 2010.

The Brics bloc represents around 40% of the world’s population and contributes more than a quarter of global GDP.

Three of the group’s other leaders are attending the summit and were present alongside Mr Ramaphosa for the announcement, including Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not travel to the summit after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him in March for the abduction of children from Ukraine.

He has participated in the summit virtually, while Russia was represented at the announcement in Johannesburg by foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.