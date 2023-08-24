Hip-hop artist jailed for 20 years after criticising Myanmar’s military leaders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Hip-hop artist jailed for 20 years after criticising Myanmar’s military leaders

By Press Association
Burmese hip-hop artist Byu Har (AP)
Burmese hip-hop artist Byu Har (AP)

A Burmese hip-hop artist has been found guilty of criticising Myanmar’s military-controlled government and sentenced to 20 years in prison, a family member said.

The sentence given to Byu Har, also known as Min Oat Myanmar, appeared to be the most severe so far given to any of the celebrities detained for criticising the military rulers who seized power from the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021.

Byu Har, 38, was arrested at his apartment in Yangon on May 24, hours after he strongly criticised Min Aung Hlaing, the head of the military government, and the electric power minister.

In a livestream on his Facebook page, he alleged they had failed to supply enough electricity to Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city.

Burmese hip-hop artist Byu Har takes a selfie photo in Yangon, Myanmar, in 2020
Burmese hip-hop artist Byu Har takes a selfie in Yangon, Myanmar, in 2020 (Byu Har via AP)

In the livestream he called Min Aung Hlaing “incompetent” and the electricity minister a “fool”, saying electricity had been better supplied during Ms Suu Kyi’s government.

Five days after his arrest, state-run media announced he had been taken into custody for incitement and spreading propaganda that could destabilise the state.

In Myanmar, also known as Burma, prolonged power outages have become a major burden.

Between March and early June, daily power cuts to save energy were doubled to eight hours a day in Yangon, though are now back to four hours daily.

A family member of Byu Har told The Associated Press on Thursday that she received information about the verdict against him from the country’s notorious Insein Prison on Wednesday.

She said he had been charged with incitement for allegedly causing fear, spreading false news or agitating against a government employee, as well as under the state statute for treason, but that it was unclear what he had been convicted of.

She spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of being arrested herself.

Local media also reported the verdict.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an advocacy group that monitors arrests in Myanmar, about 4,000 people have been killed and 24,410 people arrested since the army takeover.

Celebrities have been specifically targeted for supporting protest movements or showing sympathy for civilians killed by the military.