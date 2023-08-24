Fast fashion retailers Shein and Forever 21 team up in bid to expand their reach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Fast fashion retailers Shein and Forever 21 team up in bid to expand their reach

By Press Association
Sparc will become a minority shareholder in Shein (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Sparc will become a minority shareholder in Shein (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Fast fashion retailers Shein and Forever 21 are going into business together.

Under a partnership agreement announced on Thursday, the Chinese-founded Shein will acquire about one-third interest in Sparc Group, Forever 21’s operator. Sparc will also become a minority shareholder in Shein.

The deal is expected to expand Forever 21’s distribution on Shein’s global e-commerce platform, which has attracted 150 million online users. In turn, the partnership “also offers the opportunity to test” Shein product sales and returns in physical Forever 21 stores across the US, the companies said in a joint release.

Forever 21 has more than 540 locations worldwide and online. The announcement did not disclose financial details of the deal.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the deal between Shein and Sparc on Thursday.

Sparc is a joint venture that includes brand development company Authentic Brands Group and shopping centre operator Simon Property Group. Beyond the US-based Forever 21 — which was bought out of bankruptcy just three years ago — Sparc also manufactures and distributes clothing for brands like Aeropostale, Eddie Bauer and Reebook.

Shein and Forever 21 have both faced strong criticism around the environmental impact of their fast fashion production and allegations of unethical labour practices. Earlier this year, Shein was notably accused of copyright infringement. There has also been ongoing concerns among some politicians and advocacy groups about its supply chains.

In May, a bipartisan group of two dozen politicians asked the US Securities and Exchange Commission to put the brakes on an initial public offering by Shein until it verified that it does not use forced labour from the country’s predominantly Muslim Uyghur population. A June Congressional report also unloaded a blistering critique of Shein and another Chinese fashion retailer, Temu.

The report is part of an ongoing Congressional investigation into products offered to American consumers that could be made with forced labour in China. As part of the probe, the committee sent letters in early May to brands Nike and Adidas, as well as Shein and Temu asking for information about their compliance with the anti-forced labour law.

At the time, Shein said that the company’s “policy is to comply with the customs and import laws of the countries in which we operate”. It also said it has “zero tolerance” for forced labour and has implemented a robust system to ensure compliance with US law.

Shein, which is now headquarted in Singapore, has tried to distance itself from China in recent years. According to The Journal, Shein does not sell goods in China and denies sourcing cotton from the country.