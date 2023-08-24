T-Mobile US announces plans to make 5,000 job cuts in the coming weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
T-Mobile US announces plans to make 5,000 job cuts in the coming weeks

By Press Association
T-Mobile plans to cut 5,000 jobs (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
T-Mobile US has said it plans to cut 5,000 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce.

In an email to employees shared in a regulatory filing, CEO Michael Sievert said the job losses would come over the next five weeks and affect T-Mobile workers across the United States – particularly those working in corporate and back office roles, as well as some technology positions.

Retail and customer service teams will not be part of the cuts.

“This is a large change, and an unusual one for our company,” Mr Sievert wrote. “Because of this, we do not envision making additional largescale reductions across the company again in the foreseeable future.”

T-Mobile estimated it will book a pre-tax charge of about 450 million US dollars (£356 million) in the third quarter related to the job cuts. Laid-off employees will receive severance payments based on tenure, 60 days minimum of transition leave, career transition services and other benefits, the announcement said.

The redundancies at T-Mobile follow mass job cuts in the past year at a handful of companies — including Google, Meta, Amazon and Microsoft. Beyond the tech sector, redundancies have also hit Disney park employees, newspapers and some higher education jobs.

Mr Sievert said the T-Mobile jobs affected by the upcoming layoffs “are primarily duplicative to other roles” or may not fit with current changes and priorities at the company. He also pointed to rising costs of attracting and retaining customers.

The current restructuring is aimed at getting T-Mobile “efficiently focused on a finite set of winning strategies,” Mr Sievert added — later noting that the company needs “to move at the speed of technology”, by using artificial intelligence and other tools to meet customer needs and stay competitive.

Last month, T-Mobile reported a second-quarter profit of 2.22 billion dollars (£1.74 billion) — up from a 108 million dollars (£85.61 million) loss seen for the same period of 2022 — and posted total service revenues of 15.74 billion dollars (£12.48 billion).

The Bellevue, Washington-based company became one of the country’s largest mobile phone service carriers in 2020 after buying rival Sprint.

In May, T-Mobile also announced plans to acquire Mint Mobile, partly owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, in a cash-and-stock purchase of Ka’ena worth as much as 1.35 billion (£1.07 billion).

T-Mobile shares were down 2% in afternoon trading on Thursday.