Tottenham forward Troy Parrott joins Excelsior Rotterdam on season-long loan

Tottenham have allowed young forward Troy Parrott to join Excelsior Rotterdam on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old Republic of Ireland international spent the 2022-23 campaign at Preston, where he scored four goals in 34 appearances for the Sky Bet Championship club.

A groin injury prevented Parrott from joining the Spurs squad on their Asia-Pacific pre-season tour under new boss Ange Postecoglou and he will now continue his develop in the Eredivisie.

Troy Parrott has joined Dutch Eredivisie side Excelsior Rotterdam on loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 season. Good luck, Troy! 👊 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 24, 2023

Parrott made his Tottenham debut in 2019 but has only appeared a further three times for his boyhood club and now follows in the footsteps of another academy graduate in playing for Excelsior.

Ex-Spurs youngster Marcus Edwards spent the 2018-19 season in Rotterdam, while former Ireland forward David Connolly scored 42 goals for Excelsior during two loan spells.

“Last week I had discussions with trainer Marinus Dijkhuizen and technical manager Niels Van Duinen. The story they told appealed to me,” Parrott told the official Excelsior website.

“The way Excelsior play football and the ambitions of the club suit me. I have also obtained information from others and I think football in the Netherlands is more technical than in the English Championship.

“I think that way of playing football suits me and that’s why I think Excelsior is the right choice for me now.”

After allowing Parrott to leave on loan, Tottenham now turn their attention to further trimming their squad and will listen to offers for Hugo Lloris, Djed Spence, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga, Sergio Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Bryan Gil during the final days of the summer transfer window.