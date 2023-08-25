Dune: Part Two release postponed to 2024 as Hollywood strike lingers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Dune: Part Two release postponed to 2024 as Hollywood strike lingers

By Press Association
Dune: Part Two stars Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya (Invision/AP, File)
Dune: Part Two stars Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya (Invision/AP, File)

The release of Dune: Part Two, one of the year’s most anticipated films, has been postponed from November until next year, Warner Bros has confirmed.

Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction sequel had been set to open on November 3, but will instead land in cinemas on March 15 next year.

With the actors’ strike entering its second month, Dune: Part Two had been rumoured to be eyeing a move. Variety earlier this month reported Warner Bros was considering a delay.

Dune cast
The cast of the first part of Dune at its premiere in London (Ian West/PA)

Warner Bros is opting to wait until its cast can promote the follow-up to the 2021 Oscar-winning Dune.

Part Two stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgard, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Lea Seydoux.

Dune: Part Two is one of the biggest 2023 films yet postponed due to the ongoing strikes by actors and screenwriters.

Recent releases have mostly opted to go ahead, despite lacking their stars on red carpets or on magazine covers.

Sag-Aftra has asked its members not to promote studio films during the work stoppage.

Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers, an MGM Studios release starring Zendaya, earlier withdrew from its Venice Film Festival opening night slot and postponed its debut to next April.

Sony also pushed its next Ghostbusters film from December to next year, and removed the early 2024 release Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse from its schedule.

As part of the Dune delay, Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures are shifting Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire one month, to April 12.

Warner Bros’ Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim will vacate that April date and move to December 2024.

Warner Bros did not change its other 2023 releases, including Wonka (December 15), Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom (December 20) and The Color Purple (December 25).