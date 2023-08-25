Spain’s soccer chief in emergency meeting amid reports he will resign over kiss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spain’s soccer chief in emergency meeting amid reports he will resign over kiss

By Press Association
Luis Rubiales, right, hugs Spain’s Aitana Bonmati on the podium following Spain’s win (AP)
The president of the Spanish football federation faces an emergency meeting of its general assembly amid reports that he will resign after he kissed a Women’s World Cup champion.

Luis Rubiales is expected to stand before representatives of Spain’s regional federations, clubs, players, coaches and referees in Madrid at noon local time (11am BST), with local media claiming he is stepping down.

The 46-year-old has been under immense pressure to leave his post since he grabbed player Jenni Hermoso and kissed her on the lips without her consent during the awards ceremony following Spain’s 1-0 victory over England on Sunday in Sydney, Australia.

Fifa, soccer’s global governing body and organiser of the Women’s World Cup, opened a disciplinary case against him on Thursday.

Jenni Hermoso
Jenni Hermoso was kissed without her consent (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Its disciplinary committee was tasked with weighing whether Mr Rubiales violated its code relating to “the basic rules of decent conduct” and “behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or Fifa into disrepute”.

That move came after Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that Mr Rubiales’ attempt to apologise, which came after he initially insulted his critics, was unconvincing, and that “he must continue taking further steps” to be held accountable.

Spain’s Higher Council of Sports, the nation’s governing sports body, pledged it would act quickly to consider various formal complaints filed against Mr Rubiales to see if he had broken Spain’s sports law or the federation’s own code of conduct that sanction sexist acts.

If so, Mr Rubiales would face being declared unfit to hold his office by Spain’s Administrative Court for Sports.

Before the forced kiss, Mr Rubiales had shortly beforehand grabbed his crotch in a lewd victory gesture from the section of dignitaries, with Spain’s Queen Letizia and the 16-year old Princess Infanta Sofia standing nearby.

Luis Rubiales
Mr Rubiales has come under pressure following the celebrations (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The combination of the gesture and the unsolicited kiss has made Mr Rubiales a national embarrassment after his conduct was broadcast to a global audience, marring the Spanish team’s accomplishment.

Speaking about the kiss during a locker-room celebration which was streamed on social media immediately after the incident, Hermoso, a 33-year-old forward and key contributor to Spain’s victory, said: “I did not like it, but what could I do?”

The first attempt to respond to the scandal was a statement it released in the name of Hermoso in which she downplayed the incident.

Later, a local media report by sports website Relevo.com said that the federation had coerced her into making the statement. The federation has denied this.

On Wednesday, Hermoso issued a statement through her players’ union saying it would speak on her behalf.

The union said it would do all it could to ensure that the kiss does “not go unpunished”.

Mr Rubiales has received no public support from any major sports figure, and political parties have united in calling for him to resign.