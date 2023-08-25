Spanish football president refuses to resign over kiss row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spanish football president refuses to resign over kiss row

By Press Association
Luis Rubiales said he was the victim of a witch hunt by ‘false feminists’ (Mike Egerton/PA)
Luis Rubiales said he was the victim of a witch hunt by ‘false feminists’ (Mike Egerton/PA)

The president of the Spanish football federation has refused to resign despite an uproar after he kissed a player on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final.

Luis Rubiales told an emergency general assembly of the federation “I won’t resign” four times in quick succession, and claimed he was a victim of a witch hunt by “false feminists”.

Mr Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the award ceremony after Spain beat England in the final in Sydney, Australia, marring the title celebrations with his actions.

Luis Rubiales hugs a player
Mr Rubiales hugged a number of players after Spain’s win on Sunday (AP)

Several Spanish media outlets had reported on Thursday that Mr Rubiales was planning to step down.

Instead, he said the kiss was “mutual and with the consent” of Hermoso. He received some applause from the overwhelming male assembly.

Among those who applauded Mr Rubiales’ decision to cling to power were women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda and men’s national team coach Luis de la Fuente.

Hermoso had said in a video streamed on social media after the kiss last Sunday: “I didn’t like it, but what can I do?”

Later, her players’ union issued a statement on her behalf, saying that it would defend her interests and ensure that the act “does not go unpunished”.

The federation’s first attempt to respond to the scandal was a statement it released in the name of Hermoso in which she downplayed the incident.

Luis Rubiales
Mr Rubiales leads the country’s national soccer federation (AP)

Later, a local media report by sports website Relevo.com said that the federation had coerced her into making the statement. The federation has denied this to The Associated Press.

In the version that Mr Rubiales told the assembly, he said Hermoso had lifted him up in celebration and he asked her for “a little kiss”, to which she said yes.

“The kiss was the same I could give one of my daughters,” Mr Rubiales said.

He said that he would defend his honour in court against politicians, including two ministers, who called his kiss an act of sexual violence.

Acting deputy prime minister Yolanda Diaz, one of the ministers Mr Rubiales said he would sue, responded to his speech on X, the social media formerly known as Twitter.

She said: “What we have seen today in the federation assembly is unacceptable. The government must act and take urgent measures: impunity for macho actions is over. Rubiales cannot continue in office.”

The 46-year-old Mr Rubiales is under immense pressure to leave his post because of his conduct after Spain’s 1-0 victory over England on Sunday.

Mr Rubiales celebrates on the podium
Mr Rubiales said there had been a ‘witch hunt’ against him (AP)

Since then, criticism and calls for him to go have mounted day after day, with Ms Diaz, players’ unions, and finally voices from inside men’s football saying he must go.

The only relevant institution to remain silent has been European soccer body Uefa, where Mr Rubiales serves as a vice president. Until Friday’s assembly, he had received no public support in Spain.

Football’s governing body Fifa opened a disciplinary case against Mr Rubiales on Thursday. The Fifa disciplinary committee was tasked with weighing whether Mr Rubiales violated its code relating to “the basic rules of decent conduct” and “behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or Fifa into disrepute”.

Fifa gave no timetable for a ruling. The body’s disciplinary judges can impose sanctions on individuals ranging from warnings and fines to suspensions from the sport.

Mr Rubiales, who led the Spanish players’ union for eight years before taking over as federation president in 2018, is currently heading the Uefa-backed bid to host the men’s World Cup in 2030. Spain is bidding with neighbouring Portugal and Morocco, and also possibly Ukraine.

The investigation by Fifa came after Spain’s acting Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, said Mr Rubiales’ attempt to apologise, which came after he initially insulted his critics, was unconvincing, and that “he must continue taking further steps” to be held accountable.

Spain’s Higher Council of Sports, the nation’s governing sports body, pledged it would act quickly to consider various formal complaints filed against Mr Rubiales to see if he had broken Spain’s sports law or the federation’s own code of conduct that sanction sexist acts. If so, Mr Rubiales would face being declared unfit to hold his office by Spain’s Administrative Court for Sports.

Shortly before the kiss, Mr Rubiales grabbed his crotch in a victory gesture with Queen Letizia of Spain and 16-year old Princess Sofia standing nearby.

Rubiales only offered an apology for the crotch grab, saying it was in a moment of “euphoria” and directed toward Vilda on the field.

The first members of the elite in Spanish men’s soccer spoke out against Mr Rubiales on Thursday, when it looked like he was bowing out.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said “that is not how a federation president must behave”.