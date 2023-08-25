‘This is unacceptable’ – Alexia Putellas after Luis Rubiales refuses to resign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘This is unacceptable’ – Alexia Putellas after Luis Rubiales refuses to resign

By Press Association
Spain World Cup winner Alexia Putellas, pictured, says she stands with her team-mate Jenni Hermoso after Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales refused to resign on Friday (Isabel Infantes/PA)
World Cup winner Alexia Putellas says the current situation in Spanish football is “unacceptable” after Luis Rubiales refused to resign as FA president amid strong criticism of his behaviour at last weekend’s final in Sydney.

The Spanish media had widely reported on Thursday evening that Rubiales was about to stand down at an extraordinary general assembly of the Spanish federation (RFEF) on Friday.

FIFA had opened disciplinary proceedings against him on Thursday, after he grabbed his crotch in celebration of Spain’s victory over England despite being just metres away from Spain’s Queen Letizia and her teenage daughter in the stadium VIP area.

He then kissed Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips at the medal and trophy presentation, something she later admitted on social media she “didn’t like”.

Rubiales apologised for his behaviour in the VIP area, but insisted in his speech on Friday that the Hermoso kiss was “spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consensual”.

He said he had been the target of a “social assassination” and repeatedly and emphatically stated “I will not resign”, words which drew applause from the gathered delegates.

Rubiales’ defiant stance prompted fresh calls for the Spanish government to take action, while world players’ union FIFPRO said UEFA – for whom Rubiales is an executive committee member and vice-president – must open disciplinary proceedings.

But perhaps the most damning response of all came from Barcelona star Putellas, who posted on X: “This is unacceptable. It’s over. With you my team-mate @Jennihermoso.”

Yolanda Diaz, Spain’s second deputy prime minister, said the government “must act and take urgent measures”, adding: “Impunity for macho actions is over. Rubiales cannot continue in office.”

Rubiales addressing the RFEF general assembly on Friday
Rubiales addressing the RFEF general assembly on Friday (RFEF/AP)

World players’ union FIFPRO said it had written to UEFA urging it to open disciplinary proceedings.

“Any lack of action by authorities in addressing the conduct of Mr Rubiales would send an entirely unacceptable and damaging message to the football industry and wider society,” the statement concluded.

European football’s governing body has yet to issue any comment on the Rubiales case.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was asked whether the controversy over Rubiales had overshadowed Spain’s World Cup success.

“Hopefully it doesn’t because I’m extremely proud of what they (the players) have done,” he said at a press conference on Friday.

“The whole country is, but I don’t have the full details so I cannot comment on what happened today. But it is sad that this is happening while everyone should be celebrating and be extremely proud of what they’ve done.”

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique, who coached Spain’s men’s team at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, said Rubiales’ work as FA president had been “exceptional”, adding: “The statistics are there to see so he has done brilliantly.

“As for what happened in the last game, the president has admitted his mistake so I don’t have to offer my opinion.”