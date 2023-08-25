Government will push to suspend Luis Rubiales in ‘Me Too of Spanish football’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Government will push to suspend Luis Rubiales in ‘Me Too of Spanish football’

By Press Association
Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales following the FIFA Women’s World Cup final (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales following the FIFA Women’s World Cup final (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Spanish government will push for the suspension of under-fire national football federation president Luis Rubiales after he refused to resign.

Victor Francos, head of the state-run National Sports Council, said the government wants this to be “the ‘Me Too’ of Spanish football” in reference to the movement seeking to highlight and prevent sexual violence towards women.

Rubiales has been widely criticised for kissing midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips at the medal and trophy presentation following Spain’s World Cup victory, something she later said on social media she “didn’t like”.

The Spanish media had widely reported on Thursday evening that Rubiales would stand down at an extraordinary general assembly of the Spanish federation (RFEF) on Friday but instead he was defiant.

That did not go down well with the Spanish government, and Francos told a press conference in Tarragona: “What Mr Rubiales has done is aggravate the situation. The government will not be impassive.

“Mr Rubiales said he was not resigning. We want to convey one thing with all the institutional respect that the president of the RFEF deserves.

“The government begins today the procedures so that Mr Rubiales has to give explanations before the Administrative Court of Sport (TAD) and, if the TAD is willing, we will suspend Mr Rubiales in his functions.

“Today we will file a complaint with the TAD. The complaint will arrive this afternoon and we request that there be an extraordinary meeting of the court next Monday.

“We want this to be the ‘Me Too’ of Spanish football and that this means a change. I apologise to the players, because they didn’t deserve this week. Hopefully we can celebrate again when this storm passes.”

FIFA had on Thursday opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales, who also grabbed his crotch in celebration of Spain’s victory over England despite being just metres away from Spain’s Queen Letizia and her teenage daughter in the stadium VIP area.

Rubiales apologised for his behaviour in the VIP area but insisted in his speech on Friday that the Hermoso kiss was “spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consensual”.

He said he had been the target of a “social assassination” and repeatedly and emphatically stated “I will not resign”, words that drew applause from the gathered delegates.

Rubiales’ defiant stance prompted fresh calls for the Spanish government to take action, while world players’ union FIFPRO said UEFA – for whom Rubiales is an executive committee member and vice-president – must open disciplinary proceedings.

But perhaps the most damning response of all came from Barcelona and Spain star Alexia Putellas, who posted on X: “This is unacceptable. It’s over. With you my team-mate @Jennihermoso.”

Yolanda Diaz, Spain’s second deputy prime minister, said the government “must act and take urgent measures”, adding: “Impunity for macho actions is over. Rubiales cannot continue in office.”

Rubiales addressing the RFEF general assembly on Friday
Rubiales addressing the RFEF general assembly on Friday (RFEF/AP)

World players’ union FIFPRO said it had written to UEFA urging it to open disciplinary proceedings.

“Any lack of action by authorities in addressing the conduct of Mr Rubiales would send an entirely unacceptable and damaging message to the football industry and wider society,” the statement concluded.

European football’s governing body has yet to issue any comment on the Rubiales case.

Arsenal’s Spanish manager Mikel Arteta was asked whether the controversy over Rubiales had overshadowed his country’s World Cup success.

“Hopefully it doesn’t because I’m extremely proud of what they (the players) have done,” he said at a press conference on Friday.

“The whole country is, but I don’t have the full details so I cannot comment on what happened today. But it is sad that this is happening while everyone should be celebrating and be extremely proud of what they’ve done.”

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique, who coached Spain’s men’s team at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, said Rubiales’ work as FA president had been “exceptional”, adding: “The statistics are there to see so he has done brilliantly.

“As for what happened in the last game, the president has admitted his mistake so I don’t have to offer my opinion.”