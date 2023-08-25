Media minister defends her response to RTE payments scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Media minister defends her response to RTE payments scandal

By Press Association
Media Minister Catherine Martin has faced criticism that she had not been available to the media since July 22 (PA)
Ireland’s media minister Catherine Martin has defended her response to the RTE payments scandal.

The minister has been criticised over not being available to the media since July 22 as the row surrounding the actions of the national broadcaster expanded.

The issue has dominated headlines since revelations in June that RTE misreported the salary of star presenter Ryan Tubridy and failed to properly disclose 345,000 euro (£296,000) of payments to him between 2017 and 2022.

The scandal widened amid further disclosures about RTE’s internal financial, accounting and governance practices and its expenditure on corporate hospitality for advertising clients.

Ms Martin responded to the criticism as she spoke to media on Friday after unveiling an interim report by forensic accountants into RTE.

“I was dealing with a personal family matter and that very close family relative died earlier this week,” she said.

“In dealing with that, I had to be away from base and I don’t regret that because I’ve had a chance to say goodbye to somebody that I loved quite dearly.”

Ms Martin also said: “I had time with my family and that is very important to me. It’s not incompatible, by the way, to have time with your family and to work as well.

“Like any cabinet minister, I think it’s not easy to take time out when the Dail rises and the committees aren’t sitting, but as we all know, the work of government and departments continue during these periods.

“I don’t intend to go into personal life, suffice to say that in most days in recent weeks, I have been working.

“I did spend time with my family: I’m a mother and that’s something that’s really important to me, and spending time with my children is important for me, and it’s important for them but some of this period also involves a personal family matter that I was dealing with.”

Ms Martin appointed forensic accountant Mazars to examine RTE’s use of a UK-based barter account for certain commercial transactions.