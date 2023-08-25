Tornados confirmed as Michigan storms kill five people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tornados confirmed as Michigan storms kill five people

By Press Association
Crews clean up around devastated homes after the storm hit on Thursday night (Andy Morrison/Detroit News via AP)
At least four tornados touched down in Michigan as part of severe storms powered by strong winds that killed five people in the US state.

The storms also brought down trees, tore roofs off buildings and left hundreds of thousands of customers without power, officials said.

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado with winds of 90mph crossed from Ingham County into the western edge of adjacent Livingston County on Thursday night.

A weaker EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 80mph was on the ground for less than two miles in Wayne County’s Canton Township, west of Detroit, the weather service said. That tornado caused a tree to fall onto a house, said meteorologist Sara Schultz.

A tree is uprooted outside a home in Canton Township, Michigan
A tree is uprooted outside a home in Canton Township, Michigan (AP Photo/Mike Householder)

Preliminary information shows that after entering Livingston County, the EF-1 tornado remained on the ground for a mile or less before “weakening and lifting,” said Dave Gurney, a meteorologist with the weather service’s office in Oakland County’s White Lake Township.

The storm featured lightning displays erupting across the night sky and dumped multiple inches of rain on communities across the lower portion of the state.

In western Michigan, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said a 21-year-old woman and two girls, aged one and three, died on Thursday night after two vehicles collided head-on as it was raining.

“There was two vehicles travelling towards each other. One hydroplaned on water and it was occupied by four people,” Sergeant Eric Brunner told WZZM-TV.

The sheriff’s office said a 22-year-old man who was driving the car carrying the woman and two girls was seriously injured in the crash, which occurred when his car struck a vehicle. That vehicle’s driver suffered minor injuries.

In Lansing, the state capital, an 84-year-old woman died on Thursday night after a tree fell on a home. Firefighters extricated the woman from the home, but she was pronounced dead at a hospital, Lansing Police Department spokeswoman Jordan Gulkis said.

Dozens of vehicles drive through a flooded road in Detroit
Dozens of vehicles drive through a flooded road in Detroit (David Rodriguez Munoz/Detroit Free Press via AP)

In Ingham County, where Lansing is located, the sheriff’s office said one person was confirmed dead and several people severely injured as more than 25 vehicles were severely damaged along Interstate 96.

Trees were uprooted and some roofs collapsed during Thursday’s storms, leaving many roads closed due to fallen trees and power lines.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans declared a state of emergency on Friday in Michigan’s largest county, which includes Detroit, due to power outages, flooding, fallen trees and power lines and storm debris.

The county also warned residents to avoid any contact with several rivers after flooding caused municipalities to discharge partially or fully untreated wastewater into various waterways.

More than 460,000 customers in Michigan and over 218,000 in Ohio were without power as of about 11.30am local time on Friday, according to the Poweroutage.us website.