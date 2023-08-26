Martin Luther King’s I Have A Dream speech remembered 60 years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Martin Luther King’s I Have A Dream speech remembered 60 years on

By Press Association
The Reverend Dr Martin Luther King Jr, delivers his “I Have a Dream” speech to thousands of civil rights supporters gathered in front of the Lincoln Memorial in 1963 (AP)
Thousands converged on the National Mall for the 60th anniversary of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr’s March on Washington, saying a country that remains riven by racial inequality has yet to fulfil his dream.

“We have made progress, over the last 60 years, since Dr King led the March on Washington,” said Alphonso David, president and chief executive of the Global Black Economic Forum.

“Have we reached the mountaintop?

“Not by a long shot.”

The event was convened by the Kings’ Drum Major Institute and the Reverend Al Sharpton ‘s National Action Network.

March on Washington
People attend the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

A host of black civil rights leaders and a multiracial, interfaith coalition of allies rallied attendees on the same spot where as many as 250,000 gathered in 1963 for what is still considered one of the greatest and most consequential racial justice and equality demonstrations in US history.

Inevitably, Saturday’s event was shot through with contrasts to the initial, historic demonstration.

Speakers and banners talked about the importance of LGBTQ and Asian American rights.

Many who addressed the crowd were women after only one was given the microphone in 1963.

Pamela Mays McDonald of Philadelphia attended the initial march as a child.

“I was eight years old at the original March and only one woman was allowed to speak, she was from Arkansas where I’m from, now look at how many women are on the podium today,” she said.

For some, the contrasts between the size of the original demonstration and the more modest turnout Saturday were bittersweet.

“I often look back and look over to the reflection pool and the Washington Monument and I see a quarter of a million people 60 years ago and just a trickling now,” said Marsha Dean Phelts of Amelia Island, Florida.

“It was more fired up then.

“But the things we were asking for and needing, we still need them today.”

March on Washington
The Reverend Al Sharpton speaks at the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington (Andrew Harnik/AP)

As speakers delivered messages, they were overshadowed by the sounds of passenger planes taking off from Ronald Reagan National Airport.

Rugby games were under way along the Mall in close proximity to the Lincoln Memorial while joggers and bikers went about their routines.

Yolanda King, the 15-year-old granddaughter of the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr, roused marchers with remarks delivered from the same spot her grandfather gave the I Have A Dream speech 60 years ago.

“If I could speak to my grandfather today, I would say I’m sorry we still have to be here to rededicate ourselves to finishing your work and ultimately realising your dream,” she said.

“Today, racism is still with us. Poverty is still with us. And now, gun violence has come for places of worship, our schools and our shopping centres.”

MLK anniversary
Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc pose for a photo in front of the Lincoln Memorial (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

From the podium, Mr Sharpton promised more demonstrations to push back against injustices, new and old.

“Sixty years ago Martin Luther King talked about a dream.

“Sixty years later we’re the dreamers.

“The problem is we’re facing the schemers,” Mr Sharpton said.

“The dreamers are fighting for voting rights.

“The schemers are changing voter regulations in states.

“The dreamers are standing up for women’s right to choose.

“The schemers are arguing whether they are going to make you stop at six weeks or 15 weeks.”

March on Washington
Yolanda King speaks as her father Martin Luther King III, the son of Martin Luther King Jr., listens (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

After the speeches, the crowd marched to the Martin Luther King Jr Memorial.

Several leaders from groups organising the march met on Friday with Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the civil rights division, to discuss a range of issues, including voting rights, policing and redlining (discriminatory commercial activities).

Saturday’s gathering was a precursor to the actual anniversary of the August 28 1963 March on Washington.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will observe the march anniversary on Monday by meeting with organisers of the 1963 gathering.

All of Dr King’s children have been invited to meet with Mr Biden, White House officials said.

Martin Luther King Jr’s Washington remarks have resounded through decades of push and pull toward progress in civil and human rights.

March on Washington
Tiffany Collins holds an image of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

But dark moments followed his speech, too.

Two weeks later in 1963, four black girls were killed in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama, followed by the kidnapping and murder of three civil rights workers in Neshoba County, Mississippi the following year.

The tragedies spurred passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The voting rights marches from Montgomery to Selma, Alabama, in which marchers were brutally beaten while crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge in what became known as Bloody Sunday, forced Congress to adopt the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Speakers warned that Dr King’s unfinished dream was in danger of being further whittled away.

“I’m very concerned about the direction our country is going in,” Martin Luther King III said.

March on Washington
People arrive to attend the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington at the Lincoln Memorial (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

“And it is because instead of moving forward, it feels as if we’re moving back. The question is, what are we going to do?”

Rosetta Manns-Baugh knew the answer: Keep fighting.

“I think we have accomplished a lot, but I also think we lost,” said Ms Manns-Baugh, who was a Trailways bus counter worker in 1963 when she left her seven children and husband at home in Virginia to come to DC.

Now she is so disillusioned she’s stopped singing We Shall Overcome, the anthem of the civil rights movement.

But even at age 92, she returned to Washington for the 60th anniversary, bringing three generations of her family, all the way down to her 18-month-old grandchild.

“I think that’s why we all are here because we do expect the world to get better,” Ms Manns-Baugh said.

“We can’t stop working at it that’s for sure.”