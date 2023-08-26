Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa wins re-election after troubled vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa wins re-election after troubled vote

By Press Association
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (AP Photo)

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been re-elected for a second and final term as results were announced much earlier than expected following a troubled vote in the southern African country.

An opposition party spokesperson said within minutes of the results being announced that they would reject them as “hastily assembled without proper verification”.

Mr Mnangagwa won 52.6% of the vote, the Zimbabwe Election Commission said at a late-night announcement in the capital, Harare. Main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa won 44% of the vote, the commission said.

The result will likely be scrutinised after election observers from the European Union and African Union raised questions over the environment in the build-up to the vote and pointed to an atmosphere of intimidation against Mr Chamisa’s supporters.

Zimbabwe Elections
People look for their names outside a polling station in Harare (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

The election was due to be held on just one day, last Wednesday, but voting was extended to Thursday after delays and problems with the printing of ballot papers.

Results of the presidential election had been set down for Monday but came just two days after the ballots closed, much sooner than expected.

“We reject any results hastily assembled without proper verification,” said Promise Mkwananzi, a spokesperson for Mr Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change Party. “We will advise citizens on the next steps as the situation develops.”

The result keeps the ruling Zanu-PF party in the presidency. Zanu-PF has been in government for 43 years since Zimbabwe won independence from white minority rule in 1980.

Mr Mnangagwa replaced long-ruling autocrat Robert Mugabe in a coup in 2017 and won a disputed election by a razor-thin margin against Mr Chamisa in 2018.

Ahead of Saturday’s announcement of the results, dozens of armed police with water cannons guarded the national results centre, the scene of deadly violence after the previous vote five years ago when the army killed six people following protests over delays in announcing presidential election results.

This election was marked by more trouble in a country with a history of violent and disputed votes.

Voting only closed on Thursday after delays in distributing ballot papers in the capital, Harare, and other urban areas prompted Mr Mnangagwa to extend voting by a day. Many voters slept outside polling stations in urban areas that are opposition strongholds to cast their ballots.

Many people in the country of 15 million are sure to view the result with suspicion.