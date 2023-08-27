Three injured in US military plane crash in Australia

Three United States military personnel were taken to a hospital after a US aircraft crashed on a north Australian island during a multination military exercise on Sunday, officials said.

One of the injured is in a critical condition and the other two are stable, rescue helicopter operator CareFlight said in a statement.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said all three casualties are American.

The critically injured patient is a US Marine, the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.

The Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed on Melville Island during Exercise Predators Run, which involves forces from the US, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor, the Australian Defence Department said.

The injured were flown by helicopter to Royal Darwin Hospital about 60 miles (100km) to the south, CareFlight said.