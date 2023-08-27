Ukraine investigates mid-air crash that killed three pilots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Ukraine investigates mid-air crash that killed three pilots

By Press Association
(Bram Janssen/AP)
(Bram Janssen/AP)

Ukrainian authorities have launched an investigation after a mid-air collision between two warplanes in the west of the country killed three pilots.

Air force spokesman Yuri Ihnat told Ukrainian television on Sunday it was not immediately clear how long the inquiry would take.

According to the air force’s Telegram page, two L-39 training military aircraft collided during a combat mission over Ukraine’s western Zhytomyr region on Friday.

Three pilots were killed, including Andriy Pilshchykov, a well-known pilot with the nickname “Juice” who was an outspoken advocate for Ukraine getting F-16 fighter jets.

President Volodymyr Zelensky in his nightly address on Saturday paid tribute to Mr Pilshchykov, describing him as a “Ukrainian officer, one of those who helped our country a lot”.

On Sunday, Ukraine’s Vasilkiv tactical aviation brigade identified the other two pilots killed in the collision as Viacheslav Minka and Serhiy Prokazin.

Greece Zelenskyy
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid tribute to well-known pilot Andriy Pilshchykov, who was killed in the mid-air crash (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Meanwhile, Russian forces targeted central and northern regions of Ukraine with cruise missiles overnight.

Ukraine’s air force said on Sunday that air defences had successfully intercepted four of them.

In the Kyiv region surrounding the Ukrainian capital, the falling debris damaged a dozen private homes and wounded two people, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said.

In Russia, the Defence Ministry reported bringing down two drones over the Bryansk and Kursk regions that border Ukraine.

The drones, the ministry said, were launched by “the Kyiv regime” in “yet another attempt at terrorist attacks” on Russian soil.

Kursk Governor Roman Starovoit, however, reported that a drone slammed into a multistorey residential building in the region’s capital.

It was not immediately clear if it crashed after being shot down by air defences, as reported by the Defence Ministry, or was targeting the building.

Mr Starovoit said no-one was hurt, but a number of windows were shattered.