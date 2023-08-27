Russia says it has confirmed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin died in plane crash

Russia’s investigative committee has confirmed that Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash on Wednesday.

The committee said in a statement that after forensic testing, all 10 bodies recovered at the site of the crash were identified, and their identities “conform to the manifest”.

Russia’s civil aviation authority earlier this week said Mr Prigozhin, along with some of his top lieutenants, were on the list of those on board the plane.