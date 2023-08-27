Late Rodri winner sends Manchester City top of Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Late Rodri winner sends Manchester City top of Premier League

By Press Association
Rodri won it for Manchester City late on (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rodri won it for Manchester City late on (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rodri’s late winner clinched Manchester City a hard-fought 2-1 win at Sheffield United and lifted them top of the Premier League.

The City midfielder crashed home a shot from inside the area less than three minutes after Blades substitute Jayden Bogle had cancelled out Erling Haaland’s second-half header with an 85th-minute equaliser.

It was a breathless finish to a game City had dominated – Haaland missed a first-half penalty – but Rodri’s strike finally ended the Blades’ brave resistance and sealed absent manager Pep Guardiola’s 200th win in the English top flight.

With City assistant coach Juanma Lillo in charge of the visitors’ dugout as Guardiola recovers from back surgery in Barcelona, it took 12 minutes for his side to carve out their first chance as Haaland headed straight at Blades goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

The home side, forced to replace Ben Osborn with summer signing Yasser Larouci in the 17th minute, stuck resolutely to their task as City hogged the ball and patiently probed for an opening.

Foderingham denied the visitors again in the 26th minute by deflecting Alvarez’s shot for a corner.

City were gifted the chance to take a first-half lead when Alvarez’s cross struck John Egan on the arm as the Blades skipper slid in to block and referee Jarred Gillett pointed straight to the spot.

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland (right) hit the post with a first-half penalty (Mike Egerton/PA)

But Haaland failed to convert as his low, left-footed penalty struck Foderingham’s left-hand post.

Blades defender George Baldock was booked for his juddering challenge on Jack Grealish before the interval and the home fans gave their side a standing ovation at the half-time whistle with the score at 0-0.

Lillo stepped out into the technical area for the first time shortly after the restart to see Haaland shank Kyle Walker’s cross inches wide.

There was now more urgency to City’s approach play. Rodri pulled a low effort wide, Foderingham rescued the Blades again by palming Haaland’s dinked effort for a corner and Alvarez lashed Grealish’s lay-off just wide.

Erling Haaland put Manchester City ahead
Erling Haaland put Manchester City ahead (Mike Egerton/PA)

Walker then blazed over before City made the breakthrough in the 63rd minute.

Grealish was marshalled by Baldock on the left edge of the area, but made space to clip the ball to the far post and Haaland powered home his third league goal of the season with a towering header.

The Blades responded as substitute Oli McBurnie headed wide from a corner and at the other end Foderingham kept out Mateo Kovacic’s free-kick.

Jayden Bogle
Jayden Bogle levelled five minutes from time (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Bramall Lane erupted in the 85th minute when substitute Bogle arrowed a shot inside the far post to haul his side level following an earlier error by former Blade Walker.

But before a crowd of 31,336 could catch breath, Walker made amends by out-muscling Larouci out wide and his cross was lashed home by Rodri after Phil Foden had mis-controlled.

The Blades almost snatched another equaliser when Anel Ahmedhodzic just failed to latch on to McBurnie’s cross, but City held firm to maintain their 100 per cent start.