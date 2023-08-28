Shakira to receive Video Vanguard honour at MTV Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Shakira to receive Video Vanguard honour at MTV Awards

By Press Association
Shakira is to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards (Yui Mok/PA)
Shakira will receive the Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards next month.

Previous recipients include Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and Missy Elliott.

She will also perform on the VMA stage for the first time in 17 years.

The Colombian singer has won four VMAs across her career, starting with her win in the International Viewer’s Choice (Latin America North) back in 2000.

This year, she is nominated for four awards: artist of the year; best collaboration (for XQG, with Karol G) and two nominations in the best Latin category — for the same Karol G song, and for her solo single, Acrostico.

“Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire and influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess.

“She’s a trailblazer for women around the world and one of the first artists to lead the globalisation of Latin music,” said Bruce Gillmer, chief content officer of music at Paramount+ and president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount.

“Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long-lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level.”

Taylor Swift tops the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards nominations. She leads with eight: seven for her Anti-Hero music video and a nomination in the artist of the year category, followed by SZA, who has six.

The VMAs will be held at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey on September 12.