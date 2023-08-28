Poland and Baltic states warn Belarus they will close border if provoked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Poland and Baltic states warn Belarus they will close border if provoked

By Press Association
The interior ministers of Poland and the Baltic states have told Belarus they close their borders (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Nato members Poland and the Baltic states will seal off their borders with Russia’s ally Belarus in the event of any military incidents or a massive migrant push by Minsk, the countries’ interior ministers warned on Monday.

The ministers said they were seeing growing tensions on Nato’s and the European Union’s borders with Belarus, which has taken in thousands of Russia’s military mercenaries and is pushing Middle East and African migrants into Europe, despite various forms of barriers having been put up.

They warned of swift and concerted response in the case of a military incident or large migrant push.

The ministers of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia addressed the media following their talks in Warsaw.

Poland’s Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said any ‘critical incident’ would lead to the borders being sealed (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

In a joint statement they demanded that the government of Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko immediately remove from its territory the Wagner Group mercenaries.

They also demanded the removal of migrants from border areas and their return to their home countries.

Interior iinister Mariusz Kaminski of Poland said that any “critical incident” involving the military or an influx of migrants to Poland and the Baltic states from Belarus would be met with an immediate response and the shutting of all border crossings to travellers and to goods.

He said steps have been developed to continue supporting members of the political opposition in Belarus in such a situation, but he gave no details.

Lithuania recently temporarily closed two of its six border crossings with Belarus.

The four countries, which are also European Union members, support Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion and also support the opposition in Belarus.

Poland and Lithuania border Belarus and Russia’s exclave of Kaliningrad, Latvia borders Belarus and Russia, and Estonia borders Russia.

Latvia’s interior minister, Lauri Laanemets, said Tallin supports the group’s decisions, which could also apply to its border with Russia.

The sudden death of mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash in Russia last week has raised questions about the future of the Wagner group, which Poland’s interior minister Mariusz Kaminski branded as “extremely dangerous” and “demoralized”.

He also said the mercenaries pose a threat to the citizens of Belarus and the entire region.

Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, has ordered the Wagner fighters to sign an oath of allegiance to the Russian state, according to a decree published on the Kremlin’s website on Friday and effective immediately.

Also last week, Poland’s president, Andrzej Duda, confirmed that Russia has begun shifting some short-range, nuclear weapons to neighbouring Belarus, a move that he said will change the security architecture of the region and the entire Nato military alliance.