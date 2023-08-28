Atletico Madrid run riot in demolition of Rayo Vallecano

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Atletico Madrid run riot in demolition of Rayo Vallecano

By Press Association
Marcos Llorente struck for Atletico (Adam Davy/PA)
Marcos Llorente struck for Atletico (Adam Davy/PA)

Atletico Madrid scored four times in 13 second-half minutes to win 7-0 at Rayo Vallecano to move second in the LaLiga table.

Atletico were 3-0 up inside 36 minutes as goals from Antoine Griezmann, Memphis Depay and Nahuel Molina effectively ended the game as a contest against Rayo, who had previously won their opening two games of the season.

Alvaro Morata scored twice as Diego Simeone’s side put their hosts to the sword in the final 20 minutes, with Angel Correa and Marcos Llorente also on target to move Atletico two points behind Real Madrid at the top.

Elsewhere an 84th-minute penalty from Borja Mayoral sealed a 1-0 win for Getafe at home to Alaves.

Denzel Dumfries and Lautaro Martinez scored in the first half as Inter Milan beat Cagliari 2-0 to maintain their 100 per cent start to the Serie A season and move third in the table.

Last season’s Champions League runners-up took the lead after 21 minutes when Marcus Thuram slipped the ball through to Dumfries who cleverly angled the ball across goal into the far corner.

Inter’s advantage was doubled when Martinez cut inside and rolled a cool finish beyond the goalkeeper to send Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliari to their first defeat of the season.

Salernitana needed a goal in the 72nd minute from Boulaye Dia to rescue a point at home to Udinese to remain unbeaten after two games.

Lazar Samardzic had earlier given the visitors the lead as they sought a first win of the campaign before the hosts hit back to snatch a point.