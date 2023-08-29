Candidate declared winner of Guatemala election as his party is suspended

Bernado Arevalo has been declared the winner of Guatemala’s presidential elections, on the same day a government body suspended all activities by his Seed Movement party.

The progressive candidate was declared the winner of the election, one of the most tumultuous in the country’s recent history, by the top electoral tribunal.

But the prospect of him taking office as scheduled on January 14 is unclear after the party’s suspension by another government body.

Mr Arevalo and other opponents of the country’s elite faced judicial attacks but the little-known son of a former president emerged as a frontrunner after the first round of presidential voting in June.

Supporters of presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo celebrate after preliminary results showed him the victor in a presidential run-off election (Moises Castillo/AP)

He failed to win enough support to win outright, but according to the official count he won 60.9% of the valid votes cast in the runoff on August 20 against right wing candidate Sandra Torres, the former first lady.

His win has been the source of a legal back-and-forth between various governmental entities and courts, some staffed with officials that have been sanctioned by the United States on charges of corruption.

He has faced allegations of voter fraud by Ms Torres and legal challenges and more.

Earlier this week, the Organisation of American States’ human rights commission asked that Guatemala provide protection for Mr Arevalo after reports of a possible plot to kill him.

Presidential candidate Sandra Torres (AP)

Monday’s party suspension came after Guatemala’s attorney general’s office opened an investigation into his Seed Movement for alleged irregularities in the gathering of signatures for its formation as a party.

The Seed Party has three days to challenge the suspension which would be elevated to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, which initially called the race for Mr Arevalo.

Arrest warrants for electoral officials and raids to the party’s headquarters, have caused concern in the international community and among Guatemalans.

The legal proceeding had been interrupted by an injunction of the Constitutional Court until the official declaration of results.