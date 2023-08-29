Pakistan court suspends ex-PM Khan’s corruption conviction and jail sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pakistan court suspends ex-PM Khan’s corruption conviction and jail sentence

By Press Association
Lawyers for former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan said an appeals court has suspended his corruption conviction and three-year prison sentence (Anjum Naveed/AP)
A Pakistani appeals court has suspended the corruption conviction and three-year prison sentence of Imran Khan in a legal victory for the embattled former prime minister, his lawyers and court officials said on Tuesday.

Although he will face a retrial in due course, the ruling will enable the popular 70-year-old politician to contest the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

Khan has denied the charges, insisting he did not violate any rules.

Islamabad High Court also granted bail for Khan, but it was not immediately clear if he will be released because he also faces a multitude of other charges brought since he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April 2022.

Lawyers and supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan react after the ruling by Islamabad High Court (Anjum Naveed/AP)

A member of Khan’s legal team, Shoaib Shaheen, said the court issued a brief verbal order, with a written ruling to be be issued later.

Khan was convicted and sentenced earlier this month by another court which found him guilty of concealing assets after selling state gifts he received while in office.

Babar Awan, another of Khan’s senior lawyers, said after the announcement of the decision: “Imran Khan is again entitled to lead his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party after today’s court order.”

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s Election Commission had disqualified Khan from running for office for five years. Under Pakistan’s laws, no convicted person is eligible to lead a party, run in elections, or hold public office.

Since he was ousted, Khan has said his removal was a conspiracy by the United States, his successor, Shehbaz Sharif, and the Pakistani military – accusations they all deny.

Mr Sharif stepped down this month after the parliament’s term ended.

Babar Awan, a leading member of Imran Khan’s legal team, talks to the media outside Islamabad High Court (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Meanwhile, Pakistan is facing deepening economic and political turmoil.

The forthcoming vote has been complicated by an announcement by the election oversight body that polls must be delayed for at least three to four months because it needs more time to redraw constituencies to reflect the recently held census.

Under the constitution, a vote is to be held in October or November.

Until then, caretaker-Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is running the day-to-day affairs.

He has said he will ensure the vote is held in a free, fair and transparent manner.