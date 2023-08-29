All assembly lines at Toyota’s Japan car plants shut down by computer problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

All assembly lines at Toyota’s Japan car plants shut down by computer problems

By Press Association
All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota’s 14 car plants in Japan shut down on Tuesday because of a problem with the computer system that deals with incoming parts (Kyodo News/AP)
All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota’s 14 car plants in Japan shut down on Tuesday because of a problem with the computer system that deals with incoming parts (Kyodo News/AP)

All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota’s 14 car plants in Japan shut down on Tuesday due to a problem in the computer system that deals with incoming parts.

The company does not believe the issue was caused by a cyber attack but the cause is still under investigation, said spokeswoman Sawako Takeda.

It was unclear when the lines would be able to resume work.

Japan Toyota
Toyota’s Takaoka plant was one of 14 in Japan where production had to be shut down because of a computer problem (Kyodo News/AP)

Toyota declined to say which models might be affected.

The shutdown comes after a shortage of computer chips and other parts stalled production in Asian nations affected by social restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic.

The chips shortage problem had only recently started to ease for Japan’s top car maker, which makes the Camry sedan, Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury brand.