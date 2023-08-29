At least 183 killed in unrest in Ethiopia’s Amhara region since July, says UN

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
At least 183 killed in unrest in Ethiopia’s Amhara region since July, says UN

By Press Association
The United Nations human rights office said at least 183 people have been killed in clashes in Ethiopia’s Amhara region since July as Amhara fighters resist efforts by the federal government to disband them (AP)
At least 183 people have been killed in clashes in Ethiopia’s Amhara region since July as Amhara fighters resist efforts by the federal government to disband them, the United Nations human rights office has said.

The UN office also said on Tuesday that the human rights situation in Ethiopia is deteriorating, with more than 1,000 people reportedly arrested under a state of emergency declared early this month over the unrest.

“Many of those detained were reported to be young people of Amhara ethnic origin suspected of being Fano supporters,” the UN office said, referring to the name of the Amhara militia.

“Since early August, mass house-to-house searches have reportedly been taking place, and at least three Ethiopian journalists covering the situation in the Amhara region have been detained.”

The UN statement said detainees have reportedly been held in improvised detention centres without basic amenities.

It called for those arbitrarily detained to be released and for authorities to stop “mass arrests”.

The human rights office called for an end to the fighting as the military retakes towns that had been seized by the Amhara fighters and militia members flee into rural areas.

In one of the deadliest incidents, a health official earlier this month told the Associated Press that an air strike on a crowded town square in the Finote Selam community killed at least 26 people. The federal government did not comment.

Amhara fighters had fought alongside the military in the two-year conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region which ended in November with a peace agreement.

The conflict spilled into the Amhara region when Tigray forces at one point tried to approach the capital, Addis Ababa.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has struggled for years to contain various conflicts often along ethnic lines.

The country, Africa’s second most populous, has long been seen as an important security partner in the Horn of Africa, but the government has criticised or limited outside efforts – including by UN investigators – to understand the toll of abuses in the conflicts.