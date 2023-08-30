Ex-PM Imran Khan will be imprisoned for two more weeks despite bail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-PM Imran Khan will be imprisoned for two more weeks despite bail

By Press Association
Khan’s lawyers are seeking his release (AP)
Khan’s lawyers are seeking his release (AP)

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan will remain in a high-security prison for at least another two weeks despite being granted bail the previous day, as an anti-terrorism court extended his detention in a case involving the revealing of a secret document, a defence lawyer said.

The anti-terrorism court announced the decision after a closed-door hearing at the high-security Attock prison in the eastern Punjab province, Khan’s lawyer Intazar Hussain Panjutha said.

The next court hearing will be on September 2, he said.

Khan’s other lawyer, Salman Safdar, told reporters that he is petitioning a court to seek bail for the former leader in the latest case. He said he is challenging Khan’s imprisonment and trial as “it is illogical and unconstitutional”.

The judge leaves
A police squad escort a car carrying a judge of special court leaving after a hearing involving Khan (AP)

The latest development was a blow to Khan and his legal team, which expected his release after a court in the capital, Islamabad, suspended the corruption conviction and three-year prison term of the former premier.

Tuesday’s ruling by the Islamabad High Court, which also granted him bail, was a major legal victory for Khan. He has been held in prison since August 5, when he was arrested after his conviction and sentencing by another court.

Khan has been embroiled in more than 150 cases since his removal through a no-confidence vote in parliament in April 2022.

One of the key cases against him was registered by the Federal Investigation Agency earlier in August on charges of “exposing an official secret document”, which Khan had waved at a political rally in Islamabad after his removal.

In his televised speeches, Khan repeatedly described the document as proof of a threat to him from the United States.

Pakistan Politics
A supporter of Khan following the news that he had been granted bail on Tuesday (AP)

The document, dubbed Cipher, has not been made public by the government but apparently contained diplomatic correspondence between the Pakistani ambassador to Washington and the ministry of foreign affairs in Islamabad.

Before his arrest, Khan publicly said his removal was a conspiracy by the United States, his successor Shehbaz Sharif, and the Pakistani military – accusations that they all deny. Mr Sharif stepped down on July 28 after the parliament’s term ended.

Khan’s continued detention will give an edge to his political rivals ahead of the vote to be held later in the year.

Pakistan’s election oversight body said that elections must be delayed for at least three to four months because it needs more time to redraw constituencies to reflect a recently held census.

It is widely believed that the vote will be delayed until February.

However, until then, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is running the day-to-day affairs.