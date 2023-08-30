Pope says revised environmental encyclical will be released on October 4

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Pope says revised environmental encyclical will be released on October 4

By Press Association
Pope Francis said the updated document will be revealed on October 4 (AP)
Pope Francis said the updated document will be revealed on October 4 (AP)

Pope Francis has said he will release an update to his landmark 2015 environmental encyclical on October 4 – the feast of his nature-loving namesake, St Francis of Assisi.

Francis has called for an end to the “senseless war against our common home”, having recently revealed he was writing a “second part” to the document “to address current problems”.

The Vatican spokesman said the update would take into account in particular recent climate crises.

On Wednesday, Francis told his weekly general audience that he intended to publish the update on October 4, the feast of St Francis and also the start of Francis’ big Vatican meeting on the future of the Catholic Church.

The Pope
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican (AP)

The 2015 encyclical “Laudato Si”, or “Praised Be”, is perhaps Francis’ most well-known and important document.

In it, Francis cast care for the environment in stark moral terms, calling for a bold cultural revolution to correct what he said was a “structurally perverse” economic system in which the rich exploited the poor, turning Earth into a pile of “filth” in the process.

Citing the deforestation of the Amazon, the melting of Arctic glaciers and the deaths of coral reefs, Francis rebuked “obstructionist” climate doubters and accused politicians of listening more to oil industry interests than Scripture, common sense or the cries of the poor.

The encyclical has inspired ecological movements around the world, been cited by presidents and patriarchs, and in many ways has formed the bedrock of Francis’ 10-year papacy, which has prioritised the poor and marginalised.

The Pope
The Pope will make the announcement on the feast of his namesake, St Francis of Assisi (AP)

It was initially released ahead of the Paris climate talks, and the update is being released ahead of the next UN climate conference later this year in Dubai.

“Let us unite with our Christian brothers and sisters in the commitment to care for creation as a sacred gift of the creator,” Francis said on Wednesday.

“We must side with the victims of environmental and climate injustice, working to put an end to the senseless war against our common home.”