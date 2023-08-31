One dead as Idalia blows through Georgia as tropical storm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One dead as Idalia blows through Georgia as tropical storm

By Press Association
Jewell Baggett searches the wreckage of her mother’s home in Horseshoe Beach, Florida, after the passage of Hurricane Idalia (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)
One person died in Georgia as Hurricane Idalia weakened into a tropical storm after smashing into Florida on Wednesday.

Idalia clocked maximum sustained winds nearing 125mph as it made landfall near Keaton Beach in Florida at 7.45am, crossing into Georgia with top winds of 90mph before weakening to a tropical storm with speeds of 60mph overnight.

High winds shredded signs, blew off roofs, sent sheet metal flying and snapped tall trees.

Aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Florida (Daniel Kozin/AP)

One man was killed in Valdosta, Georgia, when a tree fell on him as he was trying to clear another tree out of the road, said Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

Two others, including a sheriff’s deputy, were injured when the tree fell.

No hurricane-related deaths were officially confirmed in Florida, but Florida Highway Patrol reported two people dying in separate weather-related crashes hours before Idalia made landfall.

The storm brought strong winds to Savannah, Georgia, as it made its way toward the Carolinas and was forecast to move along the coast before heading out into the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Weather Service said Idalia spawned a tornado that briefly touched down in Charleston, South Carolina, where two people suffered minor injured as the winds sent a car flying according to authorities and eyewitness video. Two people received minor injuries.

Alana Hall, Kayci Carter, and Tracy Hall clean up debris caused by Hurricane Idalia in front of their home in Perry, Florida (John Raoux/AP)

Along South Carolina’s coast, North Myrtle Beach, Garden City, and Edisto Island all reported ocean water flowing over sand dunes and spilling onto beachfront streets.

In Charleston, storm surge from Idalia topped the seawall that protects the downtown, sending ankle-deep ocean water into the streets and neighbourhoods where horse-drawn carriages pass million-dollar homes and the famous open-air market.

Preliminary data showed the Wednesday evening high tide reached just over 2.8 metres, around 90 centimetres above normal and the fifth-highest reading in Charleston Harbour since records were first kept in 1899.

Florida had feared the worst while still recovering from last year’s Hurricane Ian, which hit the heavily populated Fort Myers area, leaving 149 dead in the state.

Unlike that storm, Idalia blew into a very lightly inhabited area known as Florida’s “nature coast,” one of the state’s most rural regions that lies far from crowded metropolises or busy tourist areas and features millions of acres of undeveloped land.

People walk up a flooded Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina after the passage of Hurricane Idalia (Jason Lee/The Sun News/AP)

State officials, 5,500 National Guardsman and rescue crews were in search-and-recovery mode, inspecting bridges, clearing toppled trees and looking for anyone in distress.

Because of the remoteness of the Big Bend area, search teams may need more time to complete their work compared with past hurricanes in more urban areas, said Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Department of Emergency Management.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee called Idalia “an unprecedented event” since no major hurricanes on record have ever passed through the bay abutting the Big Bend.

The White House confirmed President Joe Biden had called the governors of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina on Wednesday and told them their states had his administration’s full support.

Officials in Bermuda warned that Idalia could hit the island early next week as a tropical storm.

Bermuda was being lashed by the outer bands of Hurricane Franklin on Wednesday, a Category 2 storm that was on track to pass near the island in the north Atlantic Ocean.