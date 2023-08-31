Germany-born pandas celebrate their 4th birthday ahead of expected trip to China

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Germany-born pandas celebrate their 4th birthday ahead of expected trip to China

By Press Association
Pandas Pit and Paule eat a cake made of ice cream, vegetables and fruits to celebrate their fourth birthday at the Berlin Zoo (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP)
Pandas Pit and Paule eat a cake made of ice cream, vegetables and fruits to celebrate their fourth birthday at the Berlin Zoo (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP)

The first giant pandas born in Germany celebrated their fourth birthday on Thursday as the Berlin Zoo prepares to send them to China, a journey that was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pit and Paule, who also are known by the Chinese names Meng Xiang und Meng Yuan, have been a star attraction at the zoo since their birth in 2019.

On Thursday, keepers presented them with an ice cake made with apples, carrots and beetroot, and a side serving of snow.

The pandas were born in Berlin in 2019 and are expected to return to China soon (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP)

While China gifted friendly nations with its unofficial mascot as part of a policy of “panda diplomacy” for decades, the country now loans pandas to zoos on commercial terms.

Pit and Paule’s parents, Jiao Qing and Meng Meng, arrived in Berlin in 2017.

Florian Sicks, the zoo’s curator for mammals, said the young pandas belong to China and its Chengdu Panda Base, and officials hope the pair will travel there soon.

Dr Sticks said: “As a rule, this happens at age two or three, (but) because of the pandemic, it was delayed a bit so that they are now celebrating their fourth birthday here, which we of course are very, very happy about.

“But at the moment, we assume that this will probably be the last birthday the two of them will celebrate here in Berlin.”

Giant pandas have difficulty breeding and births are particularly welcomed.

There are about 1,800 pandas living in the wild in China and a few hundred in captivity worldwide.