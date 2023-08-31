Elon Musk says X will have voice and video calls and updates privacy policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elon Musk says X will have voice and video calls and updates privacy policy

By Press Association
A large, metal X sign is seen on top of the building that housed what was once Twitter in San Francisco (Haven Daley/AP)
Elon Musk has said his social network X, formerly known as Twitter, will give users the ability to make voice and video calls on the platform.

Mr Musk, who has a history of making proclamations about coming features and policies that have not always come to fruition, did not say when the features would be available to users.

The company also updated its privacy policies that will allow for the collection of biometric data and employment history, among other information.

Mr Musk posted on the former Twitter that the site’s voice and video calls will work on Apple and Android devices as well as on computers, with “no phone numbers needed”.

Rival social platforms already offer voice and video calls.

Meta, which owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, introduced voice and video calls on Messenger in 2015.

Snapchat added them in 2016.

X did not immediately respond to a request for more details on the new features or when they will be available.

The platform’s new privacy policy, which goes into effect on September 29, tells users that based “on your consent, we may collect and use your biometric information for safety, security, and identification purposes”.

It does not say what biometric information will be collected.

Biometric data can refer to fingerprints, facial recognition and the like.

“The announcement is at least an acknowledgement that X will be doing what other social networks have already been doing in a more covert fashion,” said Stephen Wicker, a professor at Cornell University and expert on data privacy.

Two years ago, Facebook agreed to a 650 million dollar (£513 million) settlement of a privacy lawsuit for allegedly using photo face-tagging and other biometric data without the permission of its users.

Elon Musk
Elon Musk (Susan Walsh/AP)

“X’s announcement is an expansion of the ongoing farming of social network users for personal data that can be used for directed advertising,” Prof Wicker said, adding that such data collection “continues to be a problem for the individuals that provide the data, while a source of wealth for those that take it”.

For users in the European Union, where sweeping regulation cracking down on Big Tech – known as the Digital Services Act – went into effect last week, X also added a new reporting tool for posts and advertisements that may violate the new rules.

The feature is not available outside of the EU, where the rules do not apply.

In June, Twitter participated in a voluntary “stress test” to see if it was ready to cope with the DSA’s requirements that include protecting children online and detecting and mitigating disinformation, under both normal and extreme situations.

European commissioner Thierry Breton at the time noted the “strong commitment of Twitter to comply” with the DSA but added that “work needs to continue”.