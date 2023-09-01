Video of police fatally shooting pregnant black woman to be released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video of police fatally shooting pregnant black woman to be released

By Press Association
A vigil was held after Ta’Kiya Young was shot and killed by police in Ohio (The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
A vigil was held after Ta’Kiya Young was shot and killed by police in Ohio (The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Body camera footage showing the final moments of a pregnant black woman who was shot and killed by police in an Ohio car park last week is expected to be released to the public on Friday.

Ta’Kiya Young, a 21-year-old from Columbus, was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting on August 24 outside a shop in the suburb of Blendon Township. Her unborn daughter did not survive.

Suspected of shoplifting, police say Ms Young was killed after she accelerated her car toward an officer.

The family’s lawyer, Sean Walton, claims the police department has waited to release the bodycam video to minimise media attention on potentially damaging footage.

Protest over shooting
Protests have been held over the death of the 21-year-old (The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Blendon Township Police Chief John Belford said the delay was due to staff trying to process the video and properly redact certain footage in accordance with Ohio law. The family will be able to review the video before it is made public, he said.

The police chief gave a brief account of the shooting in a statement on August 25 in which he said two officers were helping someone get into a locked car when a supermarket employee told them several people were leaving with stolen items.

Ms Young was among them, according to the employee who pointed her out sitting in her car in the car park.

She allegedly took bottles of alcohol without paying. One officer went to the driver’s side of Ms Young’s car and told her to stop and get out multiple times, Mr Belford said, while the other officer moved to the front of the vehicle.

Ms Young then put the car in gear and accelerated, Mr Belford said.

“The officer who was directly in the path of the oncoming car fired one shot through the front windshield,” the police chief said. “The body camera footage I’ve reviewed also confirms the officer was directly in the path of the car.”

Vigil for police shooting victim
Ms Young had two sons and was expecting a daughter (The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Police have not provided further details on the moments when Ms Young was shot.

Her car continued about 50ft before stopping on the sidewalk outside the grocery store. Officers broke the car window, pulled her out and began medical assistance with the help of an emergency room doctor who happened to be there, Mr Belford said.

The two officers’ names, ages and races were not immediately released. They are on paid administrative leave while the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation examines the shooting, which is standard in cases of police use of deadly force.

Ms Young was expected to give birth to a daughter in November. She also was the mother of two young sons, aged six and three.

Family and friends held a private vigil a day after Ms Young was killed.

Her grandmother, Nadine Young, described her granddaughter as a family-oriented prankster who was a loving older sister and mother.

“She was so excited to have this little girl,” Nadine Young said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“She has her two little boys, but she was so fired up to have this girl. She is going to be so missed.

“I’m a mess because it’s just tragic, but it should have never, ever, ever happened.”