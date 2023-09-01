Nobel Foundation reverses ban on Russia, Belarus, Iran and far-right leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nobel Foundation reverses ban on Russia, Belarus, Iran and far-right leader

By Press Association
The foundation that administers the prestigious Nobel awards has reversed its invitation policy and invited Russia, Belarus and Iran, and all members of the Swedish parliament, including a far-right party leader (Pool via AP)
The Nobel Foundation has reversed its invitation policy and invited Russia, Belarus and Iran, as well as the leader of a far-right Swedish party, who had previously been banned.

Vidar Helgesen, the executive director of the private foundation which issues the prestigious Nobel prizes, said there was a global trend in which “dialogue between those with differing views is being reduced”.

To counter that, he said, “we are now broadening our invitations to celebrate and understand the Nobel Prize and the importance of free science, free culture and free, peaceful societies”.

The foundation said that invitation for the 2023 events was extended to all countries with diplomatic missions in Sweden and Norway and parties “that have parliamentary representation via democratic elections”, adding that “this common approach promotes opportunities to convey the important messages of the Nobel Prize to everyone, and in future this practice will be common to the entire organisation”.

Last year, the diplomatic envoys of Russia and Belarus were barred from attending the prize ceremonies and banquets, which always take place on December 10, because of the war in Ukraine, and the ambassador of Iran was also excluded because of “the serious and escalating situation” in the country.

All the Nobel Prizes are handed out in Stockholm other than the Nobel Peace Prize, which is awarded in Oslo.

The foundation also extended the invitation to the Sweden Democrats party leader Jimmie Akesson who declined it, saying on Facebook that “unfortunately I’m busy that day”.

Swedish political party leaders are traditionally invited to the banquet but Mr Akesson, who heads a nationalist party with far-right roots, has been snubbed in the past.

The Sweden Democrats, which are seen by some as a threat to fundamental values in the Scandinavian country’s society, including tolerance toward asylum-seekers from conflict zones in the Middle East and Africa, came second in in the 2022 parliamentary elections.

This year’s Nobel prize winners will be announced in early October.