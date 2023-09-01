‘Extremely dangerous’ murderer still at large after prison escape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Extremely dangerous’ murderer still at large after prison escape

By Press Association
Escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante (Chester County District Attorney’s Office/AP)
A murderer who stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death remains at large a day after escaping from a county jail.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, who was convicted in Pennsylvania recently, is also wanted in his native Brazil over a separate killing and considered extremely dangerous, Chester County prosecutors say.

The hunt for him continues, with authorities widening the search area and following up on leads, said Dana Moore, a spokeswoman for the Chester County district attorney’s office.

Cavalcante escaped on Thursday morning and was seen walking on a road near the prison shortly afterwards, authorities said.

Cavalcante's mugshot
Officials did not disclose the circumstances of his escape but said the matter is subject of an internal investigation.

A jury convicted Cavalcante last month of killing Deborah Brandao in front of her children in April 2021.

Prosecutors said he killed Ms Brandao to stop her telling police about the charges against him in Brazil in connection with a 2017 killing.

Cavalcante was sentenced to life behind bars and awaiting a transfer to state prison.

Chester County Prison
Authorities described him as five feet tall and 8st 8lbs in weight.

He has curly black hair and a closely cropped beard and moustache, according to a photograph the county released.