French schools will be ‘intractable’ in enforcing ban on robes worn by Muslims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

French schools will be ‘intractable’ in enforcing ban on robes worn by Muslims

By Press Association
French President Emmanuel Macron listens to teachers during a visit to a vocational school in Orange, southeastern France, on Friday (Ludovic Marin/AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron listens to teachers during a visit to a vocational school in Orange, southeastern France, on Friday (Ludovic Marin/AP)

French students will not get past the door if they show up for school wearing long robes, President Emmanuel Macron has insisted – saying authorities will be “intractable” in enforcing a new rule when classes resume next week.

French education minister Gabriel Attal announced at a news conference four days ago that robes worn mainly by Muslims, known as abayas for girls and women and khamis for boys and men, would be banned with the start of the new school year on Monday.

Mr Macron addressed the dress code for the first time publicly after visiting a professional school in the Vaucluse region of southern France.

“We know there will be cases” of pupils testing the rule, the president said, including ones trying to “defy the republican system”.

Muslim women wearing black abayas
Muslim women wearing black abayas (File image/Alamy/PA)

Mr Macron said they will not be able to slip into class, saying “we will be intractable on the subject”.

The education minister described girls and boys wearing the robes in school as “an infringement on secularism”, a foundational principle for France.

He accused some youngsters of using the traditional attire to try to destabilise schools.

The new rule has received inevitable criticism.

Social media platforms have buzzed with critics saying the loose, body-covering garments do not constitute an ostentatious display of religion and should not be banned from classrooms.

The framework for the ban is a 2004 law aimed at preserving secularism in French public schools.

Gabriel Attal
French education minister Gabriel Attal (Alamy/PA)

The law prohibited Muslim headscarves but also applied to large Christian crosses, Jewish kippas and the large turbans worn by Sikhs.

It passed after months of furore and marathon parliamentary debates.

Muslims claimed it stigmatised them.

The law does not apply to university students.

Addressing how the new measure will be enforced, Mr Macron said “specific personnel” will be sent to “sensitive” schools to help teachers and to talk with pupils and families, if needed.

Mr Attal said earlier that 14,000 educational personnel in leadership positions would be trained by the end of this year to deal with enforcement and other issues in upholding secularism, and 300,000 personnel would be trained by 2025.